123Loadboard Partners with Parade to Provide Book Now and Bidding Capability to its Carrier Base

Freight Matching Marketplace 123Loadboard and Capacity Management platform Parade, announces they have joined forces to provide a deep integration of services to expand capacity for Parade's customers and allow seamless, digital freight-booking and bidding for 123Loadboard's carriers.

This new integration will give Parade's 3PL customers extensive liberty to showcase their freight on 123Loadboard and use the services to identify suitable contacts and equipment types for their featured freight. At the same time 3PLs will experience carriers using automated digital ‘book now' and bidding capability in real time to arrange the movement of their freight. Besides loads and trucks, 3PLs and carriers will be able to access rates, documents, mileage, and routing along with other services readily available within the integration.

"An integration like this allows 3PL customers to transform their capacity management because they can immediately sync freight details like quoting, reservation, carrier profile data, preferences, etc. from Parade to 123Loadboard," says Loarn Metzen, V.P., 123Loadboard.

"They can extract information from both services at the same time thereby improving the efficiency of their workflows and speeding up the freight-moving process," continues Loarn.

This integration allows 123Loadboard to offer automated digital freight booking and bidding to help its carriers secure loads with minimal effort and enabling them to book and move loads faster. 123Loadboard is also allowing 3PLs to access freight details for tens of thousands of carriers for enhanced capacity management.

"We're excited to partner with 123LoadBoard to accelerate industry-wide digitization and access to truckload capacity for our freight brokerage customers", said Parade CEO Anthony Sutardja. "123Loadboard brings tens of thousands of trusted carriers through its carrier-first platform and expands our 3PL customers' ability to find the best carriers to cover loads."

123Loadboard and Parade acknowledge that this integration partnership will enhance the ability of their customers to manage their freight moving business at advanced levels and enable increased profitability.

About 123Loadboard

Founded in 2004, 123Loadboard provides a freight matching marketplace for carriers, owner-operators, brokers, and shippers to engage with pertinent, easy-to-use tools using the latest technologies to help professional truck drivers find loads and increase their loaded miles. Affordable web and mobile apps allow users to customize their subscription to meet their specific needs. The company is a trusted source for freight matching, cred, compliance issues, mileage and is one of the few trucking services where posting loads is still free. For more information about 123Loadboard, visit www.123loadboard.com.

About Parade

Parade is the leading capacity management platform. Top freight brokerages build dedicated digital capacity and book more loads using Parade. Parade integrates with all your existing tools to source capacity, match freight, and manage relationships. Brokerages using Parade reutilize carriers, streamline workflows, price competitively, and automate load-booking. For more information about Parade, visit www.Parade.ai.

