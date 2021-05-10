John O’Connor appointed Executive Vice President Strategic Development at Crane Worldwide Logistics

Crane Worldwide Logistics continues to strengthen its core leadership with the appointment of John O’Connor as Executive Vice President, Strategic Development. In this newly created position, O’Connor will drive strategic development and further enhance the integrated supply chain solutions offered to Crane Worldwide’s growing portfolio of international clients.

O’Connor has over 28 years of experience in the logistics industry building scalable product service offerings and leading global account management programs, industry verticals, strategic client development, and business analytics. O’Connor has a reputation of delivering tangible results and will be focused on engaging with clients throughout the entire business cycle to ensure Crane Worldwide’s services meet their needs. His broad range of supply chain experience, which includes high profile roles with European based supply chain organizations, will direct the continued investment that is rapidly expanding Crane Worldwide’s global footprint, logistics technology, and supply chain service offerings across all regions.

“Many lessons have been learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and it is an exciting time to be joining a robust, agile, and flexible organization that is passionate about solving logistics challenges in the dynamic environment in which we are operating, ” said John O’Connor.

“Our clients recognize the need for robust supply chain continuity plans in the face of adversity,” said Keith Winters, CEO at Crane Worldwide. “We are committed to partnering with our clients to drive global supply chain efficiencies with Technology, Service, and People. Adding John’s vast experience to the executive team will help our clients, and our organization, address the ongoing supply challenges in today’s market but importantly in the future as the ‘new normal’ unfolds,” adds Winters.

