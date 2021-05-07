Leading 3PL Provider Partners with Atlanta-Based Restorative Justice Program to Reduce Recidivism

BlueGrace Logistics (BlueGrace), a hypergrowth, third-party logistics provider (3PL) today announced their partnership with Atlanta-based non-profit, Rehabilitation Enables Dreams (RED). This collaboration is BlueGrace’s latest addition to their Diversity and Inclusion Initiative, which began in 2020 as an internal training program for employees and has since developed into the Diversity and Inclusion Council and Business Research Groups to serve as a source of insight, growth, and development for BlueGrace employees.



“Teaming up with RED seems like a natural progression in our efforts to expand community outreach and increase our presence where we feel we can make an immediate impact,” said Erica Orr, Director of Procurement and Co-Chair of the D&I Council at BlueGrace.



Rehabilitation Enables Dreams works to reduce recidivism, defined as an individual’s tendency to relapse into criminal behavior, amongst young adults, by nurturing leadership potential, holding the legal community accountable for adverse conduct and raising awareness of the historical issues in American jurisprudence system. RED offers a 12-month restorative justice curriculum designed to equip participants with the skills to reenter society as thriving members of the community. Upon graduation from the program, participants’ records are expunged, and they are referred to higher education institutions and/or employment opportunities.



“RED is ecstatic to welcome BlueGrace Logistics as a partner in our restorative justice program. It’s crucial for private organizations to become invested in helping create equitable opportunities for the communities where we all live and work,” said David Lee Windecher, Esq., CEO & Founder of RED. “BlueGrace understands the importance of leading by example and being socially responsible. Together, we will enhance and enrich the lives of those touched by the criminal justice system in need of a fresh start.”



Through this valued partnership, BlueGrace provides fundraising support as a Silver-level sponsor, and employees can actively develop, lead or participate in multiple training modules offered to program participants. BlueGrace also hosts in-office, volunteer-based contests to raise auxiliary funds towards RED programming. Additionally, employees may plan to partake in the non-profit's annual flag football fundraiser held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.



“It’s exciting to see our organization get behind such an incredible cause that has the potential to improve the lives and futures of those who’ve earned a second chance,” said Bobby Harris, President & CEO of BlueGrace. “Our hope is to become a trusted resource for graduates and RED leadership, with an eye on helping grow the mission to include more participants in the future.”



About BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider that helps businesses manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers to customers across the country. BlueGrace is based in Riverview, FL, where CEO Bobby Harris was named one of Florida’s most influential executives in transportation for 2020. With over nine offices located strategically in major transportation hubs in the U.S., BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its patented technology platform, BlueShip®, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit www.mybluegrace.com.



About RED

RED is a 501(c)3 nonprofit and restorative justice organization headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. RED is dedicated to keeping people out of the criminal justice system — permanently — through programs that enhance the social, civic, and financial literacy of individuals referred to court. RED’s evidence-based curriculum focuses on rehabilitative and educational measures instead of the punitive sanctions imposed through traditional adjudication. RED equips participants with the soft and hard skills necessary to leave the court system and reenter society as thriving members of their community. For more information and to support RED, please visit www.stoprecidivism.org/donate/.

