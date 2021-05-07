Logistics Plus Sponsors NW Pennsylvania High School Sports Awards Program for a Fifth Year

ERIE, PA (May 7, 2021) – Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that, for a fifth consecutive year, it is a marquee sponsor for the Northwestern Pennsylvania High School Sports Awards, formerly known as Best of Varsity Cup. Northwestern Pennsylvania High School Sports Awards is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country, and is presented, in part, by Erie Times-News/GoErie.com.

Northwestern Pennsylvania High School Sports Awards is a nine-month student-athlete recognition program that culminates in a star-studded, on-demand broadcast show featuring the biggest names in professional sports and the top District 10 high school student-athletes from 45 high schools across 8 Counties. Honorees for 23 state-sanctioned sports will be announced throughout the year in the Erie Times-News and on the event website at sportsawards.usatoday.com/nwpa.

Along with the chance to be recognized in this regional awards show, top student-athletes may also be featured as honorees for the Pennsylvania High School Sports Awards program. Top selections for the statewide program will be announced July 15 on sportsawards.usatoday.com/pa.

“All of us at Logistics Plus are proud to be a part of the high school awards program for a fifth consecutive year,” said Jim Berlin, founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. “We are honored to recognize these amazing local athletes who share our passion for excellence. Many of our employees come from these local schools, so we’re big fans of Erie, and we’re big fans of sports. This is something these kids will cherish for the rest of their lives, and we’re glad to be a part of it.”

Visit the website to sign up for updates and honoree selections throughout the year. Stories about the selections and more program information also will be found at www.usatoday.com/sports/high-school-sports-awards.

Logistics Plus Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, Warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. The company was founded 25 years ago in Erie, PA, by local entrepreneur Jim Berlin.

