PCS Software Unveils New Asset Tracking & Management Capabilities

HOUSTON –May 6, 2021 – PCS Software (PCS), the leading AI-powered transportation management platform provider for shippers, carriers and brokerages in North America, has announced the release of a new Asset Tracking & Management (AT&M) module to our AI TMS platform. The new capabilities give PCS customers greater fleet-wide management & visibility – without the need for a third-party software – for more cost efficient, effective management from any mobile or desktop device.

With AT&M on the PCS AI Platform, both carriers and shippers can harness the power of real-time visibility into the location and status of every tractor, trailer and load. The intuitive user interface uses simple color code to identify asset status and location on an adjustable map and captures immediate, relevant insights from a single screen. Logistics professionals can also stay in constant contact with drivers using in-app communications features like one-click calling and SMS messaging.

“Visibility is critical for today’s operators to deliver quick planning and superior customer service, but operators couldn’t get the level of transparency and insight needed without integrating a third-party tool,” said Paul Beavers, CTO at PCS Software. “Now with PCS’ comprehensive platform, customers can get a single view into fleet activity and immediate intelligence to drive more efficiency and reduce cost – without the hassle of integration.”

Users can access the AT&M capabilities from any device through PCS’ Mobile Express app, whether at their desk, in the distribution center (DC) or in the field. Companies can also use the app to minimize maintenance disruptions with automated driver vehicle inspection reports (DVIR). Mobile Express DVIR reporting supports 3D image uploads and provides instant visibility into outstanding DVIRs to reduce downtime and manual process with advanced awareness of equipment issues and automatic importation of DVIR issues into the TMS platform.

For more information on PCS Software and its comprehensive platform solutions, visit www.pcssoft.com.