ClearMetal Recognized in 2021 Gartner International Visibility Business Process Context

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2021 – ClearMetal, the leading SaaS platform for international freight visibility, dynamic transport planning and customer experience, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner as one of the four vendors in the 2021 Gartner “International Visibility Business Process Context: ‘Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms’” report.1

According to this Gartner report, “While many real-time transportation visibility platforms (RTTVPs) have expanded capabilities beyond core domestic road transport and now include pieces of, or all, international visibility as well, this research is focused on internationally focused vendors that are not included in the Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms.”1

“ClearMetal is excited to be named one of the four solution providers recognized in the International Visibility Business Process Context of Gartner's Magic Quadrant for RTTVPs. We believe this recognition validates ClearMetal's position as a leader in door-to-door international freight visibility. The world's largest shippers trust the quality and accuracy of our data and rely on our platform to provide insights about their freight in real time,” said Adam Compain, CEO of ClearMetal. “We congratulate E2open, TransVoyant and Infor for being named alongside ClearMetal in the International Visibility Business Process Context of Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for RTTVPs, as well as the over-the-road vendors featured in the Magic Quadrant.”

ClearMetal provides its customers real-time insights into the status of their shipments through proprietary machine learning analytics that consolidates, cleans and processes data from multiple sources to improve the accuracy and quality of international freight data. By offering granular container and inventory line-item milestone visibility, shippers gain predictive insights on estimated times of arrival, cargo status and delays, allowing for highly efficient exception management and a superior customer experience.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ClearMetal

ClearMetal is the market leader in international freight visibility, dynamic planning and customer experience. The ClearMetal 'Continuous Delivery Experience’ (CDX) Platform uses proprietary machine learning to break free from static-visibility paradigms and turn supply chains from a cost center to a competitive advantage. ClearMetal was founded by top software engineers, data scientists and operations researchers from Stanford University, Google and Silicon Valley, and is funded by Eclipse Ventures, Prelude Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, NEA, SAP.io, Prologis Ventures, PSA Unboxed, DCLI and the founders of GT Nexus, Navis and Uber Freight. ClearMetal is based in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.clearmetal.com.

1 Gartner “International Visibility Business Process Context: ‘Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms’” by Carly West and Bart De Muynck, April 14, 2021.