Kajeet to Host Free Webinar Featuring Link Labs on IoT Asset Tracking Solutions on May 12, 2021

WHAT

Despite the COVID-19 disruption, nearly 50% of organizations are increasing their investments in the Internet of Things (IoT) as the shift to digital accelerates. In doing so, these innovative companies are bolstering growth and resilience, especially those that are leveraging IoT for asset tracking use cases. From managing critical vaccine shipments to driving visibility in the manufacturing supply chain, IoT-powered asset tracking solutions present breakthrough benefits for businesses across every industry vertical.

To help organizations boost ROI and create foolproof asset management strategies, Kajeet's director of strategy, Dominic Marcellino, and Link Labs' vice president of strategic partnerships, Glenn Schatz, will share best practices and discuss key considerations to make before implementing an IoT asset tracking solution.

Specifically, experts will provide actionable insights on:

- Assessing the total cost of ownership (TCO) for asset tracking solutions

- Identifying and preventing common challenges

- Avoiding proof of concept (POC) purgatory

WHEN & WHERE

Date: Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. ET

To register for this free event, please visit: https://utm.guru/udkkU

To learn more about Kajeet, visit https://www.kajeet.net/.

About Kajeet

Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet connectivity to students, enterprises, state and local governments, and IoT solution providers. Kajeet is the only managed IoT connectivity services provider in the industry to offer a scalable IoT management platform, Sentinel®, that includes complete visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and multi-network flexibility. Whether to enable digital access that ensures student success, empower companies to connect and control devices in the field, or offer support and a platform to launch a complex mobile solution, Kajeet is trusted by many to make powerful and flexible wireless solutions easy. Kajeet is available for hybrid and multi-network access across all major North American wireless networks, globally in 24 other countries, and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 38 U.S. patents in mobile technologies. To learn more, visit kajeet.com and follow on Twitter at @Kajeet.

About Link Labs

Link Labs provides the industry’s most complete, end-to-end IoT platform for tagging, locating and monitoring equipment, supplies and assets. Its flagship product, AirFinder, helps companies in nearly every industry locate, monitor and manage business assets anywhere at any time – indoor, outdoor and everywhere in-between. Founded in 2014 by a group of engineers from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab, Link Labs today is trusted by top global enterprises for their essential IoT solutions and has deployed hundreds of thousands of IoT devices, managing billions of IoT events each month. Link Labs is based in Annapolis, Md. and holds more than 20 patents on its technological innovations. For more information, visit https://www.link-labs.com/ and follow on Twitter @LinkLabsInc.