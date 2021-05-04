Cimcorp Opens New Service Center in Germany to Accommodate Rapidly Expanding Client Base

GRIMSBY, Ontario—May 4, 2021—Cimcorp, a manufacturer and integrator of turnkey robotic order fulfillment and tire handling solutions, announces the opening of a sales and service center in Willich, Germany, to support new and existing customers as well as Cimcorp’s long-term growth strategy. The new office is a direct result of Cimcorp’s expanding presence in food industry distribution operations. A significant number of European grocery retailers are turning to the company’s automation solutions to address their challenges.

With approximately one-quarter of Europe’s food distribution originating in the area, the new office will enable Cimcorp’s dedicated support teams to provide fast and reliable on-site service to clients across continental Europe. The location, near Düsseldorf, offers great potential for the automation business, having a population of approximately 60 million people within 200 kilometers of Willich.

Tero Peltomäki, CEO of Cimcorp Group, said, “We think that this location is perfect for serving our German and Central European customers. Although Germany has been a significant market for Cimcorp for over 30 years, a steady influx of recent orders – including major fresh food logistics systems for grocery retailers such as Netto and Edeka – indicated that we needed a local customer service presence in order to better support the growing number of 24/7 distribution centers. Although remote help is sufficient, sometimes on-site services are needed. We think that it is vital for our large and growing customer base to have support closer to them."

Intralogistics automation is a highly competitive industry in Europe and in Germany. “To be honest, we are positively surprised that we have such huge and well-known clientele in this market area. We have proven our reliability to some of the biggest grocery retailers in Europe,” Peltomäki continues, “They have recognized the benefits of our unique automation solution: simple to use, reliable and scalable to meet the individual needs of different logistics centers.”

For more information on Cimcorp’s automated solutions, visit www.cimcorp.com.

About Cimcorp

Cimcorp Group—part of Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Muratec)—is a leading global supplier of turnkey automation for intralogistics, using advanced robotics, material handling and software technologies. As well as being a manufacturer and integrator of pioneering material handling systems for the tire industry, Cimcorp has developed unique robotic solutions for order fulfillment and storage for the food & beverage, retail, e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and postal services sectors. Together with its parent company, Cimcorp boasts a worldwide network of service locations. Designed to reduce operating costs, ensure traceability and improve efficiency, these systems are used within manufacturing and distribution centers in over 40 countries across six continents. For more information, visit http://www.cimcorp.com.