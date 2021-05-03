Project N95 Selects ModusLink as Supply Chain Management Logistics and E-Commerce Partner

Smyrna, TN (May 3, 2021) -- ModusLink Corporation, a leading global supply chain management services company, announced it has entered a strategic business partnership with Project N95, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that has served as a trusted source for vetted personal protective equipment (PPE) since the beginning of the pandemic. ModusLink is managing product fulfillment on behalf of Project N95, which is particularly important given the global impact of the pandemic and continuing need for testing and the timely distribution of PPE.

“The pandemic continues to set considerable shipping limitations on a global grand scale and has certainly impacted COVID testing and PPE supplies,” notes Fawaz Khalil, President and CEO of ModusLink. “Despite these challenges, we were able to quickly respond and work with Project N95 to deliver a speedy and effective supply chain that delivers these critically important products in a timely fashion. We are proud to be able to do our part in helping the healthcare community and individuals around the world dealing with this pandemic.”

ModusLink has expertise in packaging, kitting, assembly, fulfillment, digital commerce, and reverse logistics. The company has a global footprint spanning across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. ModusLink uses an adaptive approach to distributive fulfillment services, which helps companies drive growth, lower costs, and improve efficiency. ModusLink is a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Connect (NASDAQ: STCN).

“Since launching in March 2020 as a COVID-19 rapid response organization, Project N95 has continued to respond to changing healthcare and market needs. When we decided to offer COVID-19 diagnostic tests, we knew we would need a partner who could help us continue to honor our commitment to deliver critical supplies as quickly as possible,” said Geoff Bonn, chief financial officer. “We came to ModusLink with a business need that was not easily met, and they made it happen.”

Project N95 is the National Clearinghouse for personal protective equipment and COVID-19 tests. The non-profit protects communities and the people who live and work in them by providing equitable access to the resources they need to stay safe through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Diagnostic testing is a critical part of managing and ending the pandemic,” explained Anne Miller, executive director of Project N95. “As a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization we serve as a trusted and transparent resource in a sometimes complex and chaotic marketplace. We realized adding easy access to vetted COVID-19 tests and test kits along with information about how to select tests was the next step in executing on our mission.”

“Our excellent, long-standing reputation with all of our suppliers is one of the reasons why Project N95 came to us in the first place,” added John Perry, Vice President of Sales for ModusLink. “Project N95 needed a flexible partner who could quickly react and pivot during these uncertain times, this would then allow them to continue to focus on protecting and caring for front line workers throughout the pandemic. We were able to deliver.”

About Steel Connect and ModusLink

Steel Connect, Inc. is a diversified holding company with two wholly owned subsidiaries, ModusLink Corporation and IWCO Direct, that have market-leading positions in supply chain management and direct marketing.

ModusLink Corporation provides supply chain business management services to many of the world's great brands across a diverse range of industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, computing and storage, software and content, consumer packaged goods, medical devices, retail, and luxury goods. With experience and expertise in packaging, kitting and assembly, fulfillment, digital commerce, reverse logistics, as well as a global footprint spanning the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, the Company's adaptive approach to supply chain services helps to drive growth, lower costs, and improve profitability.

About Project N95

Project N95 protects healthcare and essential workers, as well as underserved and vulnerable communities, by providing equitable access as quickly as possible to vetted personal protective equipment (PPE) and COVID-19 diagnostic tests. As a leading rapid response non-profit 501(c)(3) organization created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Project N95 has become the National Clearinghouse for critical PPE and diagnostic tests. Visit www.projectn95.org to learn more or to volunteer.

