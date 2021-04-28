Getac Debuts Ultra-Versatile K120, Fully Rugged, IP66-Rated, Field-Force Tablet

IRVINE, CA – April 28, 2020 Getac Technology Corporation, a leading producer of rugged computing hardware and integrated solutions, today announced the release of its next-generation K120 Windows® 10 tablet. A landmark in handheld, fully rugged computers, the K120 gives field force and manufacturing workers in a myriad of industries the state-of-the-art performance, unsurpassed multitasking capacity, diverse connectivity options, and ability to go anywhere and do anything under any conditions, typically offered, if at all, only in bulky full-size ruggedized laptops.

Getac engineers leapfrogged into the future by upgrading or enhancing the technology driving most of the K120 major systems to provide mobile professionals in such critical industries as homeland security, law enforcement, construction, power generation, communications, manufacturing, transportation logistics, and oil and gas exploration with better, faster, more versatile tools with which to perform their onsite jobs and streamline their offsite interactions.

The K120 next generation retains its predecessor’s revolutionary LumiBond®2.0 12.5-inch, 1200 nits, 1920 x 1080-pixel, multi-mode (regular touch, glove and pen) display with Getac sunlight readable technology and optional digitizer, its fully rugged magnesium alloy and impact-resistant polymer chassis, double time -- not downtime, hot-swappable battery technology, multi-functional hard handle, front and rear cameras, and a wide variety of vehicle and office docks, straps, and harnesses.

Continuing Getac’s company-wide commitment to ultimate data protection, the new K120 features a powerful suit of security features and multifactor authentication management including Intel® vPro Technology, TPM 2.0, HF RFID reader, smart card reader, fingerprint reader and Windows Hello.

One small-but-significant front display-surface upgrade is the addition of backlighting to the five programmable buttons located on the bezel below the screen, which have received back-lighting, a boon to anyone working in dimly lit conditions.

One invaluable attribute the K120 shares with the previous generation and all other Getac computers is participation in the acclaimed Getac Select® program, which combines pre-configured rugged devices, software, accessories, and professional services into total industry-specific solutions.

New best-in-class technologies and a few of the ways in which they positively impact end-users in targeted vertical industries include:

Prime movers

The K120 runs on Intel 11th Generation quad-core i5/i7 processors (codename “Tiger Lake”), standard 16GB RAM (upgradeable to 32GB), and user-removable PCIe solid-state memory modules available in sizes of up to one terabyte.

Upgrading from 8th Generation CPUs gives mobile workers across the board access to 11th Gen’s transformative new core and graphics architectures, Al-assisted acceleration and leading edge connectivity, coupled with double the previous generation standard RAM, results in blazing fast computations and the ability to multitask like never before.

The use of standard PCIe technology with up to 1GB/s per lane in place of 0.6GB/ maximum speed SATA SSDs significantly reduces read/write wait times for all types of applications.

A Better Way To View Everything

Integrated in the new 11th Gen CPUs, Intel’s Iris® Xe Graphics are a quantum improvement over prior generation’s Intel UHD graphics. Refresh rates are faster, color definition is more pronounced, and significantly improved processing speeds enables rapid display and seamless creation of detailed schematics and architectural drawings.

Like the more powerful CPUs in which it is embedded, Iris® Xe graphics offer some benefit to every K120 user. Where they really shine, however, is in vehicles where police officers or ambulance attendants are trying to follow intricate GPS maps through densely packed urban areas, on construction sites where three hardhats clustered around the K120’s large, daylight visible screen are pointing out details on an enlarged section of a blueprint and similar scenarios.

Welcome, GLONASS, Hello Wi-Fi 6 AX201

Integrating signals from the 24 Russian GLONASS satellites with the U.S. Defense Department’s 24 GPS and, in the K120, 4G LTE connectivity, enables positions to be fixed more quickly and accurately, especially in metro areas where tall buildings in congested areas can obscure line-of-sight view to some satellites.

The other new constellation in the K120’s connectivity firmament, Intel’s Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (802.11ax + Bluetooth 5.2) increases network efficiency and performance, especially in dense or congested environments.

Merging location data from the GPS and GLONASS orbital satellites is all about getting the right people to exactly the right place at the right time -- especially when the right places may be scattered throughout a city and the right time is “immediately.”

Key beneficiaries of this technological breakthrough include first responders racing to disaster scenes requiring multiple units to arrive at separate but closely spaced locations and utility workers called to the scene of gas or water line blowouts and downed power lines.

Using a better compression/decompression codec, Bluetooth 5.2 enables larger amounts of information to be transmitted over lower bandwidth and at lower power. Great news for audiophiles hoping to someday be able to hear CD (or better) quality music from Bluetooth headphones and speakers, but not the big story here.

The hot ticket here is 5.2’s Enhanced Attribute protocol, which allows parallel transactions between Bluetooth devices to occur simultaneously. Think “cable guys” or phone company techs being able to access individual Bluetooth-enabled line-testing devices simultaneously instead of having one blocked while another is in progress.

How about them hurricanes

Like all Getac devices, the K120 is designed and built from the ground up to survive. New in the K120 is an increase in ingress