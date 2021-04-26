Mitco Launches new Global PO Management Software eMPOWER

Mitco is excited to announce we have implemented our new Global PO Management software eMPOWERTM in cooperation with eMPower Data Technologies. A key provision of this software is its customer facing capabilities and reporting across all segments of their supply chain, from origin to destination right from their desktop. The software is built to support global visibility and real time tracking from PO creation through delivery and all points in between. One of the most dynamic features is it contains predictive analytics to help drive on time performance as well as in transit inventory visibility.

“Mitco’s ability to provide our customers a single source of real time information and updated ETA’s at a PO or Item level is unique to the industry” comments Kevin May, Mitco CEO. “"We looked at our existing software and made a strategic decision to shift to the eMPower solution to constructively integrate our services and deliver the latest tracking tools to our customers. We are rolling multiple software’s into one dynamic operating system that can manage across different services (TMS, WMS, and full cycle order management). By shifting to the eMPOWER software platform Mitco has enhanced its abilities to provide improved reporting and operating efficiencies, and better positions our company to continue to evolve and create value at the highest levels”.

Behind the scenes the key to eMPOWER success is the electronic feeds and updates mapped via EDI and API. By collecting these external updates, along with the internal updates triggered through Mitco systems and on dock devices, clients can see exact status of goods, on vessels, in containers or on delivery trucks. Additionally, using complex algorithms based on historical information, and current location, Mitco systems automatically update the expected delivery dates to destination throughout the supply chain.

“With this real time information, and the interactive process of eMPOWER, our customers can react and make changes to handling or routing instructions simply by changing the priority level at the item level to flag items as HOT, and or choosing faster delivery options, such as over the road team drivers right from their desktop or mobile device” reports Lenny Glenn Mitco EVP.

Reach out to sales@mitcoglobal.com to set up your demonstration of this exciting new software.