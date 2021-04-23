Port Manatee extends agreement with fuels firm

PALMETTO, Florida – Port Manatee looks to continue to serve the fuel needs of Southwest and Central Florida motorists for at least another 25 years under a renewed agreement slated to take effect May 1.

As approved Tuesday (April 20) by the Manatee County Port Authority, Denver-based TransMontaigne Terminals LLC, which has been operating at Port Manatee since 1970, has agreed to extend its operations on a 28.41-acre port tract through May 2046, with an option for a further 25-year extension.

Petroleum products transported through TransMontaigne’s Port Manatee terminal are distributed throughout an 11-county region.

“Port Manatee is pleased to extend its valued relationship with longtime tenant TransMontaigne for at least another quarter of a century – or for 50 more years if the lease option is exercised,” said Reggie Bellamy, chairman of the Manatee County Port Authority. “This lease renewal is good news for motorists throughout our region and furthers the significant favorable impacts Port Manatee has upon Southwest and Central Florida.”

Located “Where Tampa Bay Meets the Gulf of Mexico,” Port Manatee is the closest U.S. deepwater seaport to the expanded Panama Canal, with 10 40-foot-draft berths serving container, bulk, breakbulk, heavylift, project and general cargo customers. The self-sustaining port generates more than $3.9 billion in annual economic impacts while providing for more than 27,000 direct and indirect jobs, all without benefit of local property tax support.

Fuel transported through Port Manatee serves motorists’ needs throughout an 11-county region of Southwest and Central Florida.