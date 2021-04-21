Argos Connected Solutions Awarded Contract with Houston Galveston Area Council (HGAC)

INDIANAPOLIS, April 21, 2021 — Argos Connected Solutions, LLC (Argos), an Authorized Geotab Reseller and recognized leader in fleet management technology, announces it has been awarded a two-year national purchasing contract with the Houston Galveston Area Council’s HGACBuy program. As part of the program, Argos joins a vetted, exclusive group of vendors and can now assist government agencies looking for telematics technology to help manage fleet operations throughout Texas and the United States.

As an Authorized Geotab Reseller, Argos has the ability to provide fleet management technology for agencies of any size or department with scalable, secure and innovative telematics solutions. With more than 2.2 million Geotab-connected vehicles across more than 120 countries around the globe, Geotab has decades of experience helping businesses better manage fleets and has been recognized as the world leader in commercial telematics by ABI Research for the last two years.

Through the HGACBuy program, Argos is now available to consult, deploy and support government agencies with Geotab’s telematics technology in order to help them meet their fleet goals of lowering fuel costs, reducing maintenance, improving asset utilization and more. Argos can also help public agencies in the HGAC cooperative that are making the transition to electric vehicles by deploying asset tracking systems that are unavailable with other telematics solutions. Departments such as public works, public safety, emergency services, utilities and certain nonprofits can purchase Argos services in the HGACBuy program until Feb. 28, 2023.

“We’re honored to be included as a fleet management vendor for HGAC so we can help governments maximize annual budgets,” said Bobby Humphrey, president and founder of Argos. “Using the power of Geotab, we enable small and large government agencies tools to more effectively manage their fleets and benefit from an increased ROI by providing data-driven insights that can help prevent unseen costs and reduce operational challenges.”

HGACBuy provides resources to its 8,200 government agency members and it is one of the largest cooperative purchasing contracts in the country. The cooperative enables governments to purchase from other public municipalities across the country, effectively saving taxpayer dollars and expediting what is typically a long procurement process. Members of the cooperative can purchase anything from transit buses to consulting services and software.

For more information about the awarded FL03-21 HGACBuy contract or any of Argos Connected Solution’s services contact them at info@argosconnected.com.

###

About Argos Connected Solutions

Argos Connected Solutions, an Authorized Geotab reseller, provides Fleet Management tools such as GPS tracking, Electronic Logging Devices, Asset and Equipment tracking, Electric Vehicle solutions, Dash Camera’s, Routing, Dispatching and other safety tools to streamline business operations and improve efficiency. Argos uses state-of-the-art technology to help businesses in the public and private sector reduce risk, improve efficiency and increase profitability. To learn more about Argos Connected Solutions, visit http://www.argosconnected.com.

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the internet and providing web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab’s open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab’s products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.