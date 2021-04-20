Fortna to Highlight Omnichannel, eCommerce, and Click and Collect at LogiMAT.digital

ATLANTA, GA (April 20, 2021) - Fortna®, The Distribution Experts™, a leading consulting, engineering services and software company for warehousing and distribution, today announced participation in LogiMAT.digital, a new virtual event offered to the global intralogistics community. Fortna thought leaders will be available to educate and discuss automation and intelligent software solutions that address today’s business challenges including eCommerce, Micro-fulfillment and Click and Collect.

“Our global team will share key strategies to design and deliver flexible and resilient supply chain solutions using best-fit technologies, such as AutoStore, that enable fast and local eCom order fulfillment,” stated Marc Austin, Managing Director, Fortna EMEA. “The Fortna design experts stand ready to assist LogiMAT attendees as they navigate diversified automation and intelligent software technologies to enable optimal digital strategies and ensure profitability in their omnichannel operations.”



Looking ahead, Fortna will proudly participate at LogiMAT in March 2022 when it returns as a live event in Stuttgart, Germany.



The preliminary program and free registration are available at www.logimat.digital/.

About Fortna

Fortna partners with the world’s leading brands to transform their distribution operations to keep pace with digital disruption and growth objectives. Known world-wide as The Distribution Experts™, we design and deliver intelligent solutions, powered by FortnaWES™ software, to optimize fast, accurate and cost-effective order fulfillment. Our people, innovative approach and proprietary algorithms and tools ensure optimal operations design and material and information flow. We deliver exceptional value every day to our clients with comprehensive services including network strategy, distribution center operations, material handling automation, supply chain systems, warehouse software design and implementation, and a comprehensive suite of lifecycle services and support.

Media Contact: Cheryl Falk, SVP Global Marketing Communications & Business Development

cherylfalk@fortna.com