Gain Unlimited Configurations with the New FlexMove Helical Plain Bend Conveyors from Dorner

HARTLAND, Wis., (April 19, 2021) — For those applications that require the ultimate in conveyor flexibility, but with a small footprint to save valuable floor space, Dorner’s FlexMove Helical Plain Bend Conveyors are the solution.

FlexMove Helical Plain Bend Conveyors provide customers with unlimited configurations, including flat to flat; flat to incline or incline to flat; or incline to incline. These configurations, which also include inclines and declines through corners and straights, provide great flexibility for applications involving product buffering especially in corners. FlexMove Helical Plain Bend Conveyors also come with a patented side roller chain to reduce corner friction.

Features and specifications of the new FlexMove Helical Plain Bend Conveyors include:

• Available on FlexMove Conveyors: FS (65 mm); FM (85 mm); FC (105 mm); FL (150 mm); FU (180 mm); and FV (260 mm)

• Minimum 500 mm radius helical bend corner

• Corner angles: 45°, 90°, 135°, 180°, 225°, 270°, and 360°

• Incline and decline angles up to 12°

o Plain chain capable of incline / decline angles up to 7°

o Friction chain recommended for angles of 7° to 12°

• Available in bearing chain and non-bearing chain models

o Load capacity for both: 300 lbs.

o Maximum speed for both: 180 feet per minute

