Supply Chain Leaders Take the Stage at ProMatDX to Deliver Proven Success Strategies Keynote

ProMatDX’s digital experience brings together manufacturing and supply chain professionals from over 140 countries offering access to strong educational content, as well as the latest solutions, trends, and technologies that will take operations to the next level. This year’s lineup is robust with hundreds of sessions featuring critical insights and the first look at many innovations that will shape the industry.

Keynote sessions take centerstage at ProMatDX and Thursday’s session served as a perfect end cap, leaving the audience wanting more. The keynote panel, Women in Supply Chain: Delivering Proven Success Strategies, moderated by Optricity President, Sheila M. Benny, featured leaders Erin Donnelly, Director Supply Chain Development at The Home Depot; Megan Smith, CEO, Symbia Logistics; and Chaneta Sullivan, Esq, Director, Safety, Quality & Compliance, Chick-fil-A Supply. In this keynote, each panelist provides a unique perspective, advice, pivotal moments, and actionable take-aways to deliver value. “WERC is immensely proud of is members Megan Smith and Erin Donnelly; our current Advisory Council Member Chaneta Sullivan; and its former board president, Sheila Benny. We appreciate their inspiring insights and the experiences they have each shared with the ProMatDX audience,” says Michael Mikitka, EVP of MHI Knowledge Center and WERC.

Topics included everything from integration, the relationship between mentorship and leadership, and ingredients for success. Up and coming supply chain professional and soon to be grad from University of Arkansas, Abby Baird said, “There is so much to take away from this excellent keynote as it provided an immense amount of value to the individual and organization. An overall takeaway was to evaluate and be present within your organizations and relationships, to be proactive within a holistic approach of alignment and prioritization which will drive financial, personal, and organizational results.” Sheila initiated the panel conversation focusing on the importance of systems and integration, and Megan offered her perspective on how integrating people via communication must come before integrating the tech for successful outcomes, “Communicating in a very transparent, open, and honest way, for me, is how you orchestrate success.” Erin shared insights into the external sources that have provided her with ingredients for success, with an illustration that emphasizes the importance of collaboration: paired programming, “Collaborating brings on so much extra value, that second pair of eyes is so much more valuable than trying to be efficient. Mistakes can cost more than doubling your workforce.” Chaneta closed out the session noting that leadership and mentorship are often intertwined, and how supporting and influencing your team will contribute to their success and, in turn, your own, “When I think of leadership and mentoring others, I feel like you can’t be a good leader if you don’t have the skills or trade of mentoring/influencing others to make them realize they can do more than they ever thought.”

Today, April 16th, 2021, is the final day of ProMat DX. Live sessions are in progress and keynote sessions from earlier this week are now available to watch on demand.

