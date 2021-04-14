ProMatDX 2021: Conveyor guide rail system that adjusts to the curves

Conveyor manufacturer Span Tech has introduced a new line of manual adjustable guide rails for conveyors: the EZ Guide Adjustable Guide Rail system. This new system is designed to accommodate multiple sized products on the same system.

The EZ Guide system does not have any protruding brackets or shafts which could be a major safety hazard. Traditional guide rail systems use a solid-mounted shaft to mount their guide rail. When the rail is adjusted to its “retracted” position, these shafts stick out from the sides of the conveyor, becoming a place where someone can easily get their clothes or other body parts caught.

Another feature of EZ Guide is its ability to adjust through curves. That is, the radius of the guides can change as the guide width is increased/decreased in the curve. Offered in 50 millimeter and 100 millimeter stroke variants, the EZ Guide can fit on any conveyor. The guide rail used in the EZ Guide system is made from military grade hardcoat anodized aluminum. The rail is 45 millimeters tall and comes in 16-foot standard lengths.