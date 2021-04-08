SRSI joins MHEDA

Dallas, TX – SRSI has joined MHEDA, the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. MHEDA is the premier trade association dedicated to serving the material handling community. MHEDA programs and services are accessed by thousands of industry professionals each year who are seeking to help their business stay competitive and their employees stay connected.

As a part of this network of industry professionals, SRSI is able to access professional development programs, best practice benchmarking and networking opportunities, all specific to the material handling industry.

“Joining MHEDA is an important milestone as we continue to grow and succeed in our space,” notes Benjamin York, SRSI CEO. “We look forward to networking with other industry leaders and introducing more industry-breaking solutions to the market. MHEDA is a perfect avenue for us to connect with the Material Handling industry.”



SRSI is an engineering and project management group focused on intralogistics in manufacturing, distribution, and order fulfillment. Specialties include industrial distribution design, automation, and warehouse information systems. They provide comprehensive, turnkey solutions tailored to industry and operational requirements. From material flow analysis, slotting and storage systems design, order processing, inventory control, to warehouse safety - and even optimized resource management, SRSI has the breadth and depth of experience to design, execute and support your integrated system.

SRSI is headquartered in Dallas, TX with regional offices and remote workspaces coast to coast, including California, Colorado, North Carolina, Illinois, Houston, and Indiana. While growing quickly, SRSI currently has 35 employees and has been in business over three years.

The Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA) is the only national trade association dedicated solely to improving the proficiency of material handling distributors, integrators and suppliers. MHEDA represents close to 600 companies in the material handling equipment business. Located in suburban Chicago, the association provides services to companies seeking to improve their business through education, networking, benchmarking and best practices. For more information, visit www.mheda.org.