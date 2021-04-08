ModusLink Receives 2020 Supplier Achievement Award (SAA) From Intel Corporation (US)

Smyrna, TN (April 1, 2021) -- ModusLink, the leading global supply chain business management, logistics and e-commerce services company, announced today that it has been recognized by the Intel Corporation (“Intel”) for its COVID-19 response and has also been awarded the Supplier Achievement Award (SAA). This award is a highly regarded accolade as ModusLink is one of the only 38 suppliers in the Intel supply chain to receive an SAA honor for 2020. Over the past year, ModusLink has displayed an extraordinary response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Intel places emphasis on ModusLink’s values and role in the industry. “We are thrilled to receive this prestigious achievement award from Intel,” explained ModusLink President & CEO Fawaz Khalil. “Given the unprecedented year of 2020, it's a tribute to our dedicated account team who displayed remarkable resilience throughout the pandemic. We value the recognition and look forward to continuing this hard work through 2021 and beyond.”ModusLink is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Steel Connect (NASDAQ: STCN) and has expertise in packaging, kitting, assembly, fulfillment, digital commerce, and reverse logistics. As a global provider of services, ModusLink has had a remote working policy long before the COVID-19 pandemic since its employees and leadership support customer operations at locations around the world. With a global footprint spanning across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, ModusLink uses an adaptive approach to distributive fulfillment services, which helps companies like Intel.ModusLink will continue to adapt to the ever-changing world from its new corporate headquarters in Smyrna, Tennessee. With several new additions to its talented executive leadership team, ModusLink looks forward to working with Intel and operating with the highest level of integrity while delivering best-in-class service.