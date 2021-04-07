Maven Machines Integrates with McLeod Software to Improve Fleet and Driver Workflow

PITTSBURGH –– April 7, 2021 — Maven Machines, a premier fleet management and telematics software company in the commercial trucking and transportation industry, today announces its integration with McLeod Software. Following the recent launch of Maven Workflow, truckload carriers can now send trip assignments via Maven’s cloud-based fleet management platform, and drivers can complete their assigned workflow more efficiently with the mobile app. Maven Workflow provides streamlined workflow capabilities in an easy-to-use interface. Additionally, Maven has designed RESTful, https-based APIs that fully integrate with TMS systems at truckload carriers.

As a Certified Integration Partner with McLeod, Maven can now offer the Maven Workflow platform to McLeod customers. Maven’s open API suite works in tandem with LoadMaster’s Symphony Mobile Communications, and the full-circle integration increases functionality for both Maven and McLeod users.

The McLeod integration partnership complements Maven’s new workflow platform, which enables the creation of flexible custom forms and unique stop and location-based trip workflows. The workflow product’s Trip Viewer fleet management portal and accompanying mobile driver app reduces driver training time and enhances the driver experience. Improving driver satisfaction and productivity is top of mind for many fleets; providing fleets with software that empowers rather than hinders drivers is crucial. Managers can also view real-time data and map updates, and the software works in combination with Maven’s suite of other fleet and ELD solutions for a unified experience.

“Our partnership with McLeod gives more fleets the opportunity to connect their TMS with Maven’s flexible workflow and fleet management solution for increased solution interoperability,” said Avi Geller, CEO of Maven Machines. “By integrating our software solutions, we’ve managed to make workflow easier for all involved: planners, dispatchers, managers, fleets, and the drivers, themselves. Now, fleets can more easily plan and dispatch trips, onboard new drivers, enable more efficient employees, and meet customer demand, leading to increases in both efficiency and profitability.”

Thanks to Maven Workflow’s intuitive interface and integration capabilities, users can save time with workflow software. Users no longer need to learn complicated new solutions, as Maven integrates seamlessly with transportation management systems, such as McLeod’s Loadmaster TMS, to provide a more comprehensive operations management option for fleets.

“We are pleased to add Maven to the Symphony Mobile Communications suite,” said Robert Brothers, VP of Product Development at McLeod Software. “Our carrier customers want tightly integrated driver mobile workflow capabilities. LoadMaster’s operations platform is the perfect solution for those carriers that want complete, accurate and timely information for both the drivers, through workflows like Maven, and front-line operation personnel. McLeod strives to provide the intelligent connections to industry solutions that our customers desire.”

This announcement follows Maven’s announcement of its new platform, Maven Workflow. To learn more about Maven, please visit www.mavenmachines.com. For more information about Maven’s partnership with McLeod Software, specifically, please visit www.mcleodsoftware.com/certified-partners/.



About Maven Machines:

Maven Machines is reinventing transportation management. With Maven’s powerful, easy-to-use software platform, trucking and transportation fleets leverage mobile cloud and industrial IoT technologies to optimize efficiency, safety, and profitability. Maven utilizes machine learning and data analytics for real-time, automated dispatch, planning, route optimization, workflow, and fleet management solutions. Maven’s exponential growth is largely driven by close industry partnerships, empowering fleets to produce measurable results with innovative technological solutions. For more information, please visit mavenmachines.com.

About McLeod Software:

McLeod Software provides best in class, comprehensive, transportation and logistics ERP solutions. The company’s LoadMaster and PowerBroker products include CRM, dispatch operations, EDI, accounting, billing and settlements, carrier, driver and trip management, business process automation, visual workflow management, and document management systems, all specifically developed for trucking.