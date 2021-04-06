Doosan Industrial Vehicle America Corporation Drives the Future at ProMatDX

Buford, Georgia (April 5, 2021) – Doosan Industrial Vehicle America Corporation (DIVAC) is a featured sponsor at PromatDX, the premier event of the year for the material handling industry. Dates for the virtual show are April 12 through April 16. During the week-long event, DIVAC will showcase their new 9-Series electric lineup and G25N-7 – products designed with a focus on productivity and profits.

“We are very pleased to have this great opportunity to uniquely engage with our customers,” said Tony Jones, CEO of DIVAC.

Registration to attend is free. Sign up for DIVAC’s scheduled product demonstrations and Q&A sessions:

Monday, April 12th - 2:30 PM - 2:45 PM CDTHigher Productivity & Lower Costs with Doosan's Superior Stand Up Rider

Thursday, April 15th - 1:45 PM - 2:00 PM CDTDoosan's New High-Level Order Picker Takes Your Business to New Heights

Both demos will highlight Doosan’s innovative and performance-driven engineering featuring a strong focus on the operator ergonomics and safety.

About Doosan Industrial Vehicle America Corporation:

Doosan Industrial Vehicle America Corporation (DIVAC) manufactures quality material handling equipment through 92 independent dealers with 200 sales and service locations in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Contact Jane Wu, Digital Marketing Specialist at 678-745-2228 or Jane1.Wu@Doosan.com for press inquiries. For more information on the complete line of Doosan Industrial Vehicle products and services, visit www.DoosanLift.com.

