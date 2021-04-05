PULSE WELCOMES CHRISTOPHER SMITH, PROGRAM DIRECTOR

PULSE Integration is proud to announce and welcome Christopher Smith as the company’s Program Director. Chris joins the PULSE Integration family with 20+ years’ experience in automation systems, consulting, and program management.

Chris has held numerous leadership positions to include: Senior Manager of Sales Engineering for Vanderlande Industries, Manager of Quality Assurance and Commissioning, Senior Solution Architect, Senior Software Engineer and Team Lead for Swisslog. He most recently held the position of Senior Consultant for Designed Conveyor Systems LLC where he advised on overall software and mechanical system concepts. Chris holds a Bachelor’s in Computer Science and an Executive Master of Business Administration from Strayer University.

Chris’ experience in automation systems will greatly aid PULSE Integration in our E-Commerce and Order Fulfillment business sectors. PULSE Integration proudly welcomes Chris to the team as an integral asset for future endeavors.

About PULSE Integration, a WEPCO Company

PULSE Integration based in Pittston PA, combines design expertise, seamless integration, and management transparency to our approach in small-and large-scale supply chain solutions for manufacturing, 3PL, and retail marketplaces.