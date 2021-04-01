UV-Locker irradiates its contents with ultraviolet-C light (UVC) to sanitize electronics such as mobile computers, phones, and tablets, as well as hand tools and power equipment frequently shared by workers. Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) has been proven to kill bacteria and inactivate viruses such as influenza and coronaviruses*. UV-Locker utilizes mercury-free, long-life LED technology, mounted in arrays above and below the targets, with reflective sidewalls that ensure maximum distribution of the UVC light rays. Designed for industrial and commercial applications, UV-Locker is constructed of durable powder-coated steel, features a heavy-duty equipment rack, is stackable, and includes a rear compartment (non-exposed to UVC) to store 3rd party accessories (i.e. chargers). A programmable timer allows users to adjust dosage of UVC light depending on desired irradiation level. *Not a medical device. Does not treat or prevent diseases. Effects on UVC rays on microorganisms based on publicly available white paper scientific publications.