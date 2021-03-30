Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Tom Henrici to Service Center Manager in Fort Myers, Florida

LEXINGTON, S.C. (March 30, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Tom Henrici has been promoted to service center manager in Fort Myers, Florida.

Henrici has more than 10 years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Tampa service center as a part-time freight handler. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including manager trainee, front line leadership, assistant service center manager in Fort Myers and, most recently, assistant service center manager in Orlando.

“Tom is a team player and has maintained an excellent track record with Southeastern,” said Mark Schwarzmueller, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “Throughout his time with us, Tom has dedicated himself to helping improve our company culture and Quality without Question service. His commitment to his work is communicated through his goal-oriented mindset and his ability to promote an engaging, innovative environment for his teams.”

Henrici is excited to return to Fort Myers and continue serving the Southeastern team in this capacity.

