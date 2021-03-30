Logistyx Technologies Announces Winners of Inaugural Shipping Xcellence Awards

Chicago – (March 30, 2021) – Logistyx Technologies, the leader in transportation management for parcel shipping, today announced the winners of the inaugural Shipping Xcellence Awards, a program honoring Logistyx clients and partners worldwide who innovate, affect change and achieve exceptional business results leveraging Logistyx’s transportation management solutions for parcel shipping.

The 2020 Shipping Xcellence Awards winners include:

•Covance Central Laboratories, Inc. for Best Automated Parcel Shipping Execution

•La Maison Simons Inc. for Best Domestic Shipping Strategy

•Neovia Logistics Services International N.V. for Supply Chain Management Team of the Year

•Pfizer Inc. for Best Global Shipping Scalability and the Extra Mile Award, awarded to an organization for going above and beyond to adapt and serve customers during a supply chain disruption

Logistyx started the Shipping Xcellence Awards program to highlight exceptional e-commerce fulfillment, parcel shipping and supply chain initiatives undertaken in the past year. During an unprecedented year of challenges in the logistics industry, Logistyx specifically sought to showcase the best work accomplished to enable business transformations and gains in the face of ongoing supply chain disruption.

“The Shipping Xcellence Awards recognize the unique vision and skill required to drive parcel shipping innovation and results,” said Logistyx CEO Geoffrey Finlay. “Facing a global pandemic and many other supply chain challenges, shippers had to get creative in 2020. This year’s winners exhibited some of the most cutting-edge work to help their organizations succeed during what many consider to be our most disruptive year to date.”

Judged by members of Logistyx’s leadership team, each Shipping Xcellence Award submission required the nominator to demonstrate how the client embraced Logistyx’s technology to improve performance and enhance the scale and scope of their operations over the course of 2020. To learn more about Logistyx’s inaugural Shipping Xcellence Awards program and view more details on the 2020 winners, visit https://learn.logistyx.com/2020-xcellence-awards-winners.

About Logistyx Technologies

Logistyx Technologies is the leader in Transportation Management for parcel shipping, providing an unmatched global multi-carrier network, predictive analytics and full visibility into customer deliveries. Its software boosts parcel shipping efficiencies and other business KPIs for many of the world’s top manufacturers, retailers and logistics providers.

Logistyx’s flagship software, TME, is the world’s first single engine specifically designed for parcel shipping. With more than 550 carrier integrations globally, TME provides carrier compliance, predictive analytics and tracking on shipping from start to finish.

Headquartered in Chicago, Logistyx Technologies also has a U.S. office in Tulsa, Okla. and international offices in Canada, the Netherlands, the U.K. and Singapore. For more information, visit www.Logistyx.com.

– # # # –