Blume Global unveils dynamic map of the supply chain world

PLEASANTON, Calif. — March 29, 2021 — Blume Global, a leader in global logistics and digital supply chain solutions, today officially announced Blume Maps, a digital twin of the world’s supply chain powered by patented data science technology that creates dynamic lead time and ETA data.

With Blume Maps, planning a freight shipment’s route and changing course during the journey if problems arise is as natural as using a navigation app during a family road trip.

Shippers and 3PLs rely on Blume Maps to generate accurate lead times, real-time shipment location and ETAs for over-the-road (LTL, FTL and parcel), ocean, air and rail freight. The solution can also provide alternative modes, carriers and routes when shipments are behind schedule, enabling unrivaled supply chain planning and execution with end-to-end visibility throughout the world.

Blume Maps feeds Blume’s lead time and dynamic ETA engine from an ever-growing database of over 1.5 million global locations, ocean voyages, train journeys, flights and over-the-road moves (first and last mile) curated over decades.

Blume Maps allows customers to:

Plan: Plot routes using variable lead times, cost implications and intelligent historical data, monitoring changes as the scheduled ship date approaches. Use intelligent schedules and locations, and situational information to estimate transit times.

Track: With end-to-end visibility and continuously updated ETAs, ensure orders are traveling on time and receive notifications when orders may be late or early.

Adjust: When shipments are late, view recommended alternate modes, carriers, service levels and routes to bring shipments back on track.

“International shipping remains fragmented and complex, and challenges ranging from the current Suez Canal blockage to ever-increasing, disruptive weather events show there is a need for unimpeachable worldwide supply chain execution and visibility. Blume Maps eliminates supply chain blind spots throughout the world, no matter the mode,” said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Blume Global. “With more than 1.5 million locations and telematics, Blume Maps is able to tell customers exactly where their shipments are, anywhere in the world, providing the most accurate ETA along with recommendations for getting late shipments back on track.”

Learn more about how Blume Global helps users plan, track and adjust shipments all over the world, no matter the mode, at www.blumemaps.com.

About Blume Global

The supply chain technology provider Blume Global is removing $1 trillion of waste from the global supply chain, making logistics processes more agile, dependable and sustainable with innovative execution and visibility solutions. Shippers, 3PLs and other stakeholders once viewed digitization as a preference; utilizing machine-learning and AI solutions to digitize and automate processes is now a requirement to remain competitive. Blume’s digital platform empowers users to quickly predict the impact of disruptions and react, in real time, before minor issues become major problems.

Blume has the most extensive network among logistics technology providers. Blume’s direct connectivity to ocean, air, rail, parcel, LTL and truckload carriers combines with Blume’s solutions and 26 years of industry data to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and reduce carbon emissions for users. These solutions are supported by a sizeable R&D organization that is continually adding new high value features. By developing technology that streamlines the logistics world, Blume Global is leading the industry in creating supply chain sustainability solutions, fighting climate change by eliminating significant carbon emissions in a world where most freight is transported using fossil fuels.