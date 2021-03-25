Chewy leases 732,000-square-foot fulfillment center at Goodman Logistics Center Newberry

In partnership with Goodman Group, Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY), a trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, is continuing to expand their fulfillment network with a new 732,000-square-foot facility located in Lewisberry, Pennsylvania.

Located in a premier Central Pennsylvania location off Exit 35 on Interstate 83, Goodman Logistics Center Newberry is uniquely positioned to provide Chewy with a broad supply chain solution for Northeast and Mid-Atlantic networks, as well as surrounding communities, and support delivery to customers across the country.

“As Chewy’s fourth fulfillment center in the state of Pennsylvania, this newest location is a continuation of our investment in the region,” said Pete Krillies, vice president of real estate and facilities at Chewy. “We appreciate the partnership with business organizations such as Goodman. We look forward to making a positive economic impact in the community of York County with the creation of 400 new jobs, while enhancing our delivery network in the northeast region.”

Anthony Rozic, CEO of Goodman North America said, “Development of this logistics center sees Goodman continue to deliver our global strategy of providing essential infrastructure to support the digital economy, and to meet the increasing demand for strategically located logistics space with easy access to large consumer markets. The modern facility is the perfect match for Chewy’s accelerating growth and evolving needs as consumers continue to make the switch to online shopping. At Goodman we continue to focus our developments in areas that benefit not only the customer, but the consumer and community around it as well. With the building’s Central Pennsylvania location, Chewy will be able to deliver goods to nearby consumers quickly and establish new employment opportunities for the community, which are positive outcomes for everyone given the current climate.”

Bart Anderson from CBRE’s Philadelphia office represented Goodman on the lease transaction.

