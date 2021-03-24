Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Smart Elements

March 24, 2021
The new Axioline Smart Elements (SE) from Phoenix Contact make it easy to create a customized I/O station that occupies minimal DIN rail space. In addition to their compact size, Smart Elements are easy to configure and cost-effective.

With a footprint of just 15 x 62 mm, a single Axioline SE module can provide 16 digital or four analog I/O points. The Smart Elements are then stacked two high in the base units, making it possible to achieve 32 digital I/O on 15 mm of DIN rail. Compared to the similar I/O modules on the market, Smart Elements can reduce rail usage by an average of 25 percent.

The Smart Element modules are not just small, but they are also competitively priced and designed for easy installation to reduce labor costs. They feature Phoenix Contact’s popular Push-In Technology, for easy, tool-free installation, and the digital and analog modules require no configuration. Elements with specialty functions (for example, RS-485, incremental encoder) may require some basic configuration via the freeware Startup+ configuration software.

If additional I/O signal types are needed and not currently available in a Smart Elements module, standard AXL F I/O modules can be intermixed on the backplane.

