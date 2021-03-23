Cimcorp Partners with GEODIS to Introduce Automated Layer Picking as Innovative Warehouse Solution

GRIMSBY, Ontario—March 23, 2021—Cimcorp, a manufacturer and integrator of turnkey robotic order fulfillment and tire handling solutions, announces the successful implementation of a robotic Layer Pick solution to third-party logistics (3PL) provider GEODIS at its warehouse located in Clayton, Indiana. Cimcorp has partnered with systems integrator Advanced Handling Systems (AHS) for the project, in which Cimcorp’s technology is integrated into an automated distribution solution. As a key solution feature, the Layer Pick system will enable faster order fulfillment and ensure complete picking accuracy.

A global supply chain operator, GEODIS provides logistics, transport and supply chain management services to companies around the world. At the Clayton facility, GEODIS specifically handles warehousing and distribution operations for one of the largest suppliers of over-the-counter health products in North America.

Rob Thyen, SVP Engineering & Facilities, GEODIS, said, “Businesses today are looking for a 3PL partner that can keep up with rising consumer demands and solve complex logistical challenges—and one of the best ways to do so is through automation. By offering this automated solution, we were able to win the business of a major consumer goods provider, and we feel confident that the solution will deliver the speed and efficiency necessary to best serve our client’s needs.”

Cimcorp’s Layer Pick solution will drastically increase throughput for GEODIS, picking a notable 3,000 layers of product a day in just two shifts—with 100-percent accuracy, full product traceability and no need for manual picking.

Derek Rickard, Sales Manager at Cimcorp, said, “Our Layer Pick solution is ideal when you need to rapidly and accurately pick orders in layered quantities from a large volume of inventory. The system is also flexible and compact, making it much easier for 3PL providers (like GEODIS) to integrate automation into their existing facilities and operations. We’re excited to work together with Advanced Handling Systems and GEODIS, and look forward to a long partnership with both supply chain leaders.”

About GEODIS – www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS’ growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport) coupled with the company’s truly global reach thanks to a direct presence in 67 countries, and a global network spanning 120 countries, translates in top business rankings, #1 in France, #6 in Europe and #7 worldwide. In 2020, GEODIS accounted for over 41,000 employees globally and generated €8.3 billion in sales.

About Cimcorp

Cimcorp Group—part of Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Muratec)—is a leading global supplier of turnkey automation for intralogistics, using advanced robotics, material handling and software technologies. As well as being a manufacturer and integrator of pioneering material handling systems for the tire industry, Cimcorp has developed unique robotic solutions for order fulfillment and storage for the food & beverage, retail, e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and postal services sectors. Together with its parent company, Cimcorp boasts a worldwide network of service locations. Designed to reduce operating costs, ensure traceability and improve efficiency, these systems are used within manufacturing and distribution centers in over 40 countries across six continents. For more information, visit http://www.cimcorp.com.

About AHS

AHS is a full-service provider of integrated fulfillment and distribution solutions within the supply chain. For more than 45 years, AHS has combined the power of creative design with a strategic selection of equipment and robotic manufacturers to create best-in-class fulfillment and distribution solutions for a wide variety of industries and clients. We are uniquely equipped with AHS' proven 6-step DesignBuild process to understand our customers' Current State. This understanding allows us to provide solutions that streamline and improve employee productivity, order cycle times, and order accuracy supporting what AHS refers to as the Future State. AHS continues to focus on accommodating the ongoing interest and deployment of high-end automation, goods-to-person, and AMRs along with traditional fulfillment solutions for our customers. For more information, visit http://www.ahs1.com