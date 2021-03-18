HUNTER INDUSTRIAL FANS BECOMES INTERNATIONALLY CERTIFIED BY AIR MOVEMENT AND CONTROL ASSOCIATION

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Mar. 18, 2021)— All three of Hunter Industrial Fans’ HVLS (high-volume, low-speed) fan lines have been certified by the Air Movement and Control Association (AMCA): the Titan, Eco and XP.

AMCA, an international, not-for-profit organization in the air movement and control industry, bases its certifications on product tests for energy efficiency, sound and overall performance. AMCA International’s Certified Ratings Program (CRP) assures that a product line has been tested and rated in conformance with AMCA International’s test standards and rating requirements.

“Our mission is to provide the best HVLS fan lines on the market,” said Mark D’Agostino, senior vice president and general manager of Hunter Industrial. “The AMCA certifications for our Titan, Eco and XP fans are a testament to this dedication.”

Hunter Industrial specializes in various industrial and commercial fans for the automotive, manufacturing, warehouse/distribution, food and beverage, agriculture, fitness industries and more.

Hunter Industrial fan lines include the Titan, Eco and XP, along with network-capable controls for its HVLS fan lines. Purposefully designed for the user, each Hunter Industrial controller is a highly intuitive touchscreen that incorporates a “plug and play” design and allows for a hassle-free installation. In 2021, the company announced a lifetime warranty policy for all of its industrial ceiling fans.

To learn more about Hunter Industrial, visit hunterfan.com/industrial.

About Hunter Industrial Fan

Since 1886, Hunter Fan Company’s focus has been on providing and enhancing comfort for consumers. Hunter’s commitment to quality, craftsmanship and innovation is why the company remains unrivaled today—and why Hunter’s fans last for generations. Hunter Industrial is part of that heritage, and the industrial division’s high-volume, low-speed fans embody Hunter’s passion for pioneering breakthroughs in ceiling fan technologies. Hunter Industrial’s fans are designed with every person in the process in mind—from installer to owner. Based in Nashville, Tenn., Hunter Industrial’s designers, engineers and technicians work together to test, prototype and manufacture every fan to perfection. For more information, visit www.hunterfan.com/industrial.

