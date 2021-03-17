Dachser USA Launches New LCL expedited service from China to USA

Dachser USA, a subsidiary of the leading global logistics provider Dachser, announces a new LCL (less than container load) service that offers reliable, direct ocean freight from China to the USA.

“Our customers came to us looking for a solution to the congestion issues at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. The capacity problems, labor challenges, long dwell times and unreliable shipping schedules were creating delays that were impacting their businesses. The introduction of our new LCL expedited service offers much-needed reliability with fixed weekly schedules as well as faster end-to-end transit times,” said Sebastian Wulff, Head of Ocean Freight, Dachser USA.

Dachser USA’s LCL service is offering two routes: The Port of Yantian/Shenzhen to the Port of Los Angeles and the Ports of Xiamen, Ningbo and Shanghai to Port of Long Beach. Both routes offer fixed schedules, expeditious transit times and reduced dwell times. The route from the Port of Shenzhen to Los Angeles offers a 12-day transit time and the Port of Shanghai to Long Beach offers a 10-day transit time, compared to the standard LCL transit time of 14 days and 13 days respectively. The Port of Shenzhen offers late cut off and the Shanghai to Long Beach route offers a dedicated terminal facility and a right-sized vessel approach for faster loading and unloading.

“Not only does the LCL service shorten the transit time, but the dwell time is cut down by two-thirds. For example, the average dwell time from China to the Port of LA is typically around 14 to 25 days, but with our LCL expedited service, the dwell is 3 to 7 days. When we save our customers time, we save them money,” said Mr. Wulff.

Wide array of outstanding capabilities and benefits that deliver speed and value

With dedicated LCL teams located both at the port of origin and destination, shipments are managed expeditiously, efficiently and transparently. Further, Dachser USA’s new LCL expedited service offers exceptional advantages such as priority pick-up, drayage and loading at port of origin as well as priority unloading at the destination port with general cargo only in order to limit customs holds.

“Our LCL service has been specifically designed to support the urgent requirements of our customers with smaller quantity shipments destined for the U.S from China. This innovative service not only optimizes efficiency and reduces costs, but with a fixed weekly schedule, it also provides peace-of-mind," added Mr. Wulff.

Dachser – Moving goods around the world with unmatched levels of expertise & service

With its constantly expanding network around the world, Dachser creates the ideal conditions to keep goods moving throughout the supply chain with its proven logistics capabilities. Customers benefit from a seamless connection of customer markets in the United States and throughout the world. Further, Dachser offers its customers greater flexibility and choices as it continues to expand the number of destinations in which it offers its services.

Shippers interested in reserving their shipment on Dachser´s LCL expedited service, can contact their local Dachser USA representative or via email at sales.usa-asl@dachser.com for further information.