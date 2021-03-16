Virtually the same

While most of us are tired of staring at the same four walls and anxious to attend in-person events, the virus simply won’t let us—at least not yet. Still, we pine to kick the tires of new forklifts and check out innovations that promise to add zing to our DC operations. Since that’s not yet possible, the wise folks at MHI have opted for the next best thing: ProMatDX, a remotely staged trade show that runs from April 12 to 16.

It’s really not a virtual show, as this month’s Thought Leader, John Paxton, explains—but rather, an all-new digital experience. More than 400 sponsors will take part to showcase the latest technologies for material handling and supply chain operations, offering live product demos so you can see the equipment in action. Be sure to check out our special show coverage in this month’s issue. Here are some highlights:

The digital ProMatDX format provides an opportunity to present many more educational sessions than would typically be found at a ProMat event. All together, there will be 112 learning opportunities, most of which will be available on-demand during and after the show.

Among those educational sessions will be robotics-themed seminars held in conjunction with Robotics & AutomationDX, a new virtual showcase presented by **{DC Velocity.} These sessions will focus on the latest robotics technologies for increasing productivity, reducing labor, and boosting operational accuracy. Be sure to check them out on the ProMatDX platform.

The digital platform also provides new options for obtaining information about sponsors’ products and services. In addition to scheduling live chats, you can now watch videos as well as download product information and white papers.

DC Velocity will be delivering regular reports from ProMatDX, so look for our e-newsletters in your inbox during that week. We will provide recaps of many of the keynote speeches and educational sessions, as well as a look at some of the innovative new products introduced at the show.

This year’s event will be a change from the ProMat and Modex shows we’re used to—it will actually be the first time I haven’t been at one of these spring MHI events since 1999. But ProMatDX is also an opportunity to explore, connect, and learn. You can register here.

We have seen how drastically our supply chains have changed as a result of the pandemic, with the explosion in e-commerce and intensifying customer demands. The time is now to discover the solutions that will carry us into the future. Let’s enjoy the ProMatDX digital experience together.