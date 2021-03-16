Phoenics Named Exclusive U.S. Distributor for Synaptics

Phoenics Electronics (an Avnet company (Nasdaq: AVT)) is the new exclusive distributor for Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) in North America. Phoenics will extend available capabilities for Synaptics’ advanced technologies including technical design, logistics and purchasing support.

“This collaboration gives our customers in North America best-in-class access and support to the entire Synaptics portfolio,” said Phil Kumin, senior vice president of Worldwide Sales at Synaptics. “With our recent acquisitions of Broadcom’s IoT wireless product line, DisplayLink*, and our strategic partnership with ETA Compute for AI on our Katana ultra-low power edge devices, it became clear that expanding into these newer vertical IoT markets required a partner like Phoenics. Phoenics met all of our criteria with their flexibility, focused line card, extensive customer relationships, and comprehensive support for all stages of the supply chain from concept to production.”

Phoenics has a focused sales force and a technical support team in place to help customers get to market faster.

“Synaptics’ product offering will complement Phoenics’ existing suppliers, while strengthening the company’s focus in multiple market segments,” said Peter Rooks, president of Phoenics Electronics. “Those markets for Synaptics products include AI, automotive, audio headsets and hearables, AR/VR headsets, smart home & retail, voice assistant devices, wireless, and smart displays.”

Phoenics will provide the infrastructure to enable design support for Synaptics’ products. The move also allows Phoenics to expand into more consumer-oriented markets including IoT, audio/video and wearables while further enhancing its worldwide logistics capabilities.