DAYTON FREIGHT IS HONORED BY GLOBALTRANZ, LOGISTICS PLUS AND TFORCE WORLDWIDE

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, was recognized for its exceptional service by three prestigious companies, GlobalTranz, Logistics Plus and TForce Worldwide.

For the fifth consecutive year, Dayton Freight was awarded 2020 Midwest Regional LTL Carrier of the Year by GlobalTranz. The honorees were selected by GlobalTranz’s extensive agent network and corporate staff. Dayton Freight was recognized for financial performance, billing accuracy, collaboration, customer service, growth and overall excellence.

GlobalTranz is a technology company that provides award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers.

Logistics Plus honored Dayton Freight with the 2020 Regional Carrier of the Year award for the fifth time. Logistics Plus evaluated service providers on criteria such as annual share of business and growth, price competitiveness, service performance, billing accuracy, customer service and account representation.

Logistics Plus provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of business professionals.

Additionally, TForce Worldwide recognized Dayton Freight as the 2020 LTL Carrier of the Year. Metrics to receive these awards were based on service performance, partners, ease of doing business, conversion of accounts to specific pricing, fluid operations during pandemic and limited adjustments to pricing.

TForce Worldwide is a non-asset based Multi- Modal Platform provides Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, Intermodal, Freight Forwarding, Expedited, and Parcel to 10,000 Clients.

“We are humbled to receive these prestigious awards,” shared Dave Brady, VP of Sales for Dayton Freight.“After the difficult year we have all been through, we are proud to demonstrate the dedication our employees have to our internal processes to meet our customers’ needs. We look forward to a long-term partnership with GlobalTranz, Logistics Plus and TForce Worldwide.”

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 14th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 60+ Service Centers in 14 Midwest states, served by 5,000 employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

