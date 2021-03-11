Durabook Unveils All-New S14I Laptop With Advanced Computing Power

FREMONT, CA, March 11, 2021 – Durabook, the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, announced today that it is taking rugged computing performance to new heights with its all-new S14I 14-inch semi-rugged laptop. The S14I laptop pushes the boundaries of semi-rugged design and innovation to deliver ultimate mobile computing experiences. The new generation S14I will be available in April and includes the following upgrades: the new Intel® Tiger Lake 11th generation processors, the latest NVMe PCIe SSD solution and the Intel® Iris Xe graphics or the option of NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1050 discrete graphics.

“Our refreshed S14I laptop takes semi-rugged devices to a whole new level,” stated Tom Wang, Durabook Americas president. “This advanced version further enhances the unit’s perfect combination of military-grade durability, certified with IP53 and 4-foot drop, field-worker functionality, computer performance, and long battery life of 12 hours. It is the perfect mobile device for today’s demanding and diverse working environments with its DynaVue® sunlight-readable technology. There is no wonder why the Durabook S14I is the most rugged laptop in its class.”

Boundary-Breaking Performance for Real-world Productivity

The S14I features a significant CPU upgrade with Intel® Tiger Lake 11th generation platform, using Intel’s 10nm processor technology. When multitasking, this latest generation CPU is up to 63% faster than the previous 8th generation CPU from Intel. This device comes with integrated Intel® Iris Xe graphics, and for professionals who use intensive graphic computing, it can be upgraded to an optional standalone NVIDIA GeForce® GTX1050.

Storage Revolution

The unit is equipped with the latest NVMe PCIe SSD solution, providing up to 1TB of storage, while its PCIe offers speeds 6x faster than SATA III. Furthermore, S14I can accommodate two more internal SSD SATA III drives to maximize onboard storage.

Tremendous I/O Interface Options

The upgraded S14I also offers a slew of expandable and configurable I/O options adding to its versatility. The unit leads the market with two digital and one analog video outputs; HDMI + VGA + Type-C DP; Smart card/CAC reader; optional PCMCIA or Express Card; and an RFID reader.

Further customization options abound with up to two RS-232 serial ports, up to two RJ-45 LAN ports, and an optional Fischer connector. In addition, its media bay options include a second battery, additional storage, or a DVD player.

Maximum Connectivity

Upgraded with Wi-Fi 6 AX201 and Bluetooth® v5.1, the S14I delivers ultra-high speed data-transmitting capability, ensuring that all information is instantly synchronized and fed back to the data center; a maximum speed of 2.4Gbps, 139% faster than AC 9260 with only 1.73Gbps; and a bandwidth eight times greater than v4.2 and capable of connecting multiple devices at once.

Strengthened Security

In today’s digital world, security is vital. The S14I now includes Windows Hello encrypted biometrics, a more secure, user-friendly, and faster way of accessing the Window® 10 OS. Using a fingerprint or facial recognition to sign-in is much safer than easily hacked or forgotten passwords. The unit also includes TPM 2.0 to help sniff out tampering at the time of boot-ups.

Most Rugged Computer in its Class

The Durabook S14I expands the definition of semi-rugged computing to include a category first 4’ drop rating. The S14I is also the first in its class to offer an ingress protection rating of 53 (IP53), making it suitable for use in locations where rain or dust may be a regular occurrence. The device also has an operational range of -4°F – 140°F (-20°C ~ 60°C) allowing for use in a wide range of environments.

AVAILABILITY

The All-New Durabook S14I rugged laptop starts at $1,399. For more details, visit https://www.durabook.com/en/products/S14I-laptop/. For sales inquiries, contact Sales@DurabookAmericas.com, or call 800-995-8946.

ABOUT DURABOOK AMERICAS

Durabook Americas is an innovator in purpose-built, rugged computing solutions. We leverage the field experience of our client-partners throughout the U.S. Armed Forces, public safety agencies, and field-service organizations to deliver reliable, cost-effective, and customizable solutions. Every new product and feature is inspired by listening to our customers. Our diverse team of product engineers adeptly transforms what is possible in the rugged laptop and tablet market.

Durabook Americas, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California, and is the North American subsidiary of Twinhead International Corporation, a leading manufacturer and customizer of rugged computing solutions, including the globally acclaimed Durabook brand. For more information on Durabook Americas, Inc., visit www.DurabookAmericas.com.



