BluJay Solutions Launches Augmented Global Trade Platform

BluJay Solutions, a leading provider of global supply chain software and services, announces the launch of Augmented Global Trade (AGT) platform, a multi-tenant SaaS platform that enhances and automates the end-to-end customs and compliance requirements for international trade. For logistics service providers, carriers, and shippers managing complex customs declarations, as well as shippers that need to assert control over a network of brokers and freight forwarders, BluJay’s Augmented Global Trade platform streamlines workflow, decreases risk, and accelerates efficiency for international trade operations.

BluJay’s Augmented Global Trade platform leverages the company’s innovative “augmented intelligence” to supplement users, making experienced traders even more efficient while giving newer users the tools to be more effective, more quickly.

“Our new Augmented Global Trade platform is designed to augment the user’s input and intelligence, providing actionable customs and compliance workflow with dashboard visibility from a single user experience,” said David Landau, Chief Product Officer at BluJay Solutions. “BluJay’s AGT delivers an advantage for companies looking to digitize and consolidate the typically manual, disconnected processes and multiple systems associated with managing cross-border trade.”

Nicolas Ethevenin, Director Product Management, adds that AGT is scalable, offering flexibility for customers. “In addition to organizing workflows, BluJay’s AGT platform is engineered to connect external partners, systems, and processes. This enables our customers to adapt to changing requirements and scale, while reducing errors, delays, and fines that can prove costly to their bottom line.”

BluJay's AGT platform provides intuitive automation with purpose-built solutions and real-time connectivity to trading partners in a single platform. Among the applications hosted in the AGT platform are:

Command Center – a new actionable dashboard that provides visibility to international shipments’ customs and compliance status. The traders’ control tower, Command Center displays color-coded alerts that enable users to spot potential issues before they occur and take action directly from the alert. Trigger the creation of a declaration with a click, and shipment, leg, party master, and item master data is consolidated into a Unified

Customs Schema (UCS) message that is transformed into a declaration within AGT or sent to a third-party for processing.

Global Trade Item Master – a new solution to extend and tailor data to support trade compliance, with out-of-the-box dataset support for global trade and customs declarations and the ability to save data elements at a country level, including classification codes and customer-specific data. Global

Trade Item Master's purpose-built central repository enables users to store and communicate data easily in a consistent, consumable manner for relevant parties.

Smart Classification – a new tool to streamline the labor-intensive task of product classification with any combination of three automation strategies: HS Quick Classification, Classification by Rules, or Classification by Key Words. With Smart Classification, users avoid costly delays and fines associated with improper classification.

Customs Management-Global – BluJay’s multi-country electronic customs declaration solution with a self-updating compliance engine and coverage for more than 20 countries, with new procedures included in every major software release. Customs Management-ZABIS®, BluJay’s electronic, NCTS-certified customs solution in Germany, is also accessible from CM-Global and AGT-enabled.

Restricted Party Screening – an application to run compliance checks via transactional Spot Screening or automated Community Screening, which monitors changes in content and master data.

“We’re excited to see customers benefit from even greater efficiency using the full breadth of capabilities available in BluJay’s Augmented Global Trade,” says Ethevenin.

About BluJay Solutions

BluJay Solutions helps companies around the world achieve excellence in logistics and trade compliance - it’s in our DNA. Through a blend of Data, Networks, and Applications, delivered in the BluJay Way, our DNA platform powers the Frictionless Supply Chain for thousands of the world’s leading manufacturers, retailers, distributors, freight forwarders, customs brokers, carriers, and logistics service providers. To learn more, visit: www.blujaysolutions.com, or follow us on Twitter @myblujay and LinkedIn.