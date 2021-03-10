Gebrüder Weiss Goes Live with 3Gtms and CargoWise Integration

Gebrüder Weiss has implemented the commercial integration between 3Gtms, 3G’s modern-day transportation management system (TMS), and CargoWise, a leading global logistics execution platform. The integration utilizes 3Gtms to manage the company’s domestic freight needs and CargoWise for international forwarding operations.

The solution uses CargoWise’s integration layer to incorporate 3G’s powerful TMS, allowing for data integration not possible with any other domestic TMS. The integration provides a digital, streamlined process for managing the connectivity between CargoWise’s international freight forwarding core module and multiple domestic ground transportation providers in a highly optimized way.

“The commercial integration between CargoWise and 3Gtms has allowed us to seamlessly manage international air and ocean along with domestic freight,” said Kate Leatherbury, Director - Domestic Transportation Solutions, Gebrüder Weiss. “COVID-19 caused massive swings in freight volumes, including huge spikes in domestic movements. The CargoWise and 3Gtms integration allows Gebrüder Weiss to handle these spikes without adding more staff while fulfilling the rapidly changing needs of our client base.”

3G’s domestic TMS solution reduces costs and increases the speed and flexibility of Gebrüder Weiss to grow and retain customers with optimized loads and increased automation for any TL, LTL, and parcel shipping needs.

“This partnership is a credit to the commitment from the 3G and CargoWise development teams regarding production processes,” said JP Wiggins, co-founder and vice president of logistics, 3G. “Gebrüder Weiss was a joint mutual customer of both CargoWise and 3G that had custom self-built integrations and was perfect for the commercial integration.”

The CargoWise and 3Gtms integration was initially launched in Gebrüder Weiss’ Atlanta branch and has since been implemented in all seven of the company’s U.S. locations.