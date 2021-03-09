BluJay Continues Momentum with Focus on Customers, Growth, and Innovation

BluJay Solutions, a leading provider of global supply chain software and services, today highlighted accomplishments that position the company to emerge from disruption stronger and poised for growth, helping customers build more resilient supply chains.

“BluJay Day is more than our celebration of BluJay’s ‘birthday’; it’s an opportunity to reflect on our progress in helping customers achieve excellence in supply chain logistics and global trade,” said Andrew Kirkwood, CEO of BluJay Solutions. “The past year was unlike any other, dominated by the pandemic and disruption, whilst supply chain came to the forefront. I’m proud of the way our team rose to the challenges and remained steadfast in looking after customers, continuing to deliver solutions and support. BluJay stands ready to help more companies strengthen their supply chain operational efficiency and resilience.”

BluJay’s accomplishments over the past year include:

Company Growth and Customer Engagement

•Customer engagement: A customer-first commitment drives BluJay’s focus on innovation and delivering excellence to meet customers’ business needs and priorities. BluJay’s supply chain execution and global trade solutions were in demand amidst the pandemic; the company added more than 55 new logos in the past year and delivered 75 projects remotely. New customers announced include BWS Logistics, Flyjac, Associated Wholesale Grocers, Gebrüder Weiss, Brewer’s Supply Group, National Food Group, and Aramex, among others. In place of live events the company would typically host or attend, BluJay presented its annual SOAR customer conference virtually, and delivered more than 80 sessions – webinars, podcasts, and videos – organized in series designed to address specific customer challenges and opportunities. To help during an unprecedented time, BluJay provided its Freight Market Index (FMI) – a monthly report of transport KPIs including market rates and key operating and performance metrics – free of charge to help shippers, carriers, and industry professionals make informed decisions.

•Global team: To best serve customers and provide continuity through disruption and uncertainty, BluJay made the decision early in the pandemic not to furlough any employees and continued operating at full capacity. In fact, BluJay hired more than 225 new employees over the past year. As office closures and travel restrictions became widespread, BluJay mobilized its team members around the world to remote working in a matter of days. When restrictions eased, the company opened its new Christchurch, New Zealand office and safely moved its global headquarters to new office space in the heart of Manchester’s MediaCityUK.

•Culture: On International Women’s Day 2020, the BluJay Women’s Network (BWN) was established, with a mission to create a gender-equal community enabling talent of all backgrounds to inspire and empower one another, and to build a more inclusive workplace. More than 100 members have joined the BWN in its first year. BluJay also launched an employee-led values initiative.

Innovations in Data, Networks, and Applications (DNA)

•Technology innovation: 2020 marked 20 years of innovation and growth since launching the industry’s first cloud-based TMS solution. Today nearly 250 shippers, thousands of vendors, 25,000 carriers, digital brokers, and visibility platforms trade close to $20 billion in freight annually in BluJay’s transportation network. BluJay is leveraging that growing network to generate more intelligent data for customers to make better decisions about how they manage their supply chains. Globally in the last year, BluJay has added 60 development team members, invested $1M in data center infrastructure, tripled security staff and introduced hundreds of enhancements and new features to its transportation, distribution, and compliance software applications. The company also launched its InFlight program, an internal initiative that fosters innovation and continuous improvement across its people, processes, and technology.

•New solutions: BluJay introduced several new solutions that enable users to leverage the ecosystem’s data, networks, and applications (DNA). BluIQ by BluJay is a data and insight analysis tool that offers real-time, actionable supply chain data in a configurable visual dashboard. Within its Transportation Management for Shippers solution, BluJay introduced two new tools that leverage BluJay’s data and network: SpotFinder, which helps shippers search for capacity based on proximity, equipment, and availability criteria; and SpotLight, which helps users make better routing decisions and find load coverage. BluJay also launched Gatehouse, a mobile solution that enables a no-contact check-in and check-out process for the warehouse to support safe distancing practices.

•Industry recognition: BluJay was recognized by leading industry firms including Nucleus Research, Gartner, and Frost & Sullivan for its solutions for freight forwarders, shippers, and logistics service providers. The UK’s Sunday Times named BluJay to the Top Track 250 of Britain’s leading companies. BluJay also commissioned its third annual supply chain innovation research, releasing the 2020 report, “Creating Resilience Amid Disruption.”

•Network partners: BluJay made additional investments to enhance its global network through new or extended strategic alliances and partnerships including Uber Freight, Loadsmart, NBM Solutions, Raven Logistics, TriumphPay, and FourKites.

