Acquired Data Solutions Doubles-Down on Growth and Culture Goals

Rockville, MD, March 9, 2021 –Acquired Data Solutions (ADS), a leading-edge technology and engineering solutions provider, continues to forge ahead to the next phase of its growth and expansion goals.

ADS recently achieved its ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Quality Policy, rooted in a culture of continually improving services and internal processes to maximize productivity, efficiency, and results-tracking. This is an important milestone as ADS is expanding its offerings to meet increasing customer demand. ISO 9001:2015 certification underscores the company’s commitment to upholding quality standards and operational processes that drive top results.

Additionally, ADS has achieved Great Place to Work-Certified™ status. Conducted in partnership with Fortune Magazine, the program involves a rigorous selection process comprised of numerous employee surveys. 100% of employees surveyed rated ADS as a great place to work, compared with 59% of staff at a typical U.S.-based company.

Thirdly, ADS completed its LEAD Mental Health Certification, an acronym for ‘Let’s Empower Advocate and Do.’ LEAD delivers no-fluff mental health training, coaching, and consulting to take a proactive approach to preventing burnout, increasing productivity, and ensuring psychological safety to build a more resilient, inclusive workplace.

“ADS has built a long-standing reputation as a diverse organization deeply rooted in a culture of loyalty to customers and employees,” said Steve Seiden, President of Acquired Data Solutions. “Our employees are like our family, and we remain committed to supporting their growth and professional development. A strong team with differing perspectives continues to be a key driver in our expansion to-date as well as our future growth goals.”

About Acquired Data Solutions

Acquired Data Solutions has over 20 years’ experience providing Engineering & Technology Solutions in Test, Automation, Integration, and Cybersecurity for the engineering life cycle to government agencies and the commercial sector. To learn more visit www.acquireddatasolutions.com.