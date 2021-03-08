Lift Truck Telemetry Impact Camera by Yale Wins Product of the Year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (March 8, 2021) – The Yale Vision impact camera, a lift truck telemetry accessory that captures clear video footage of the events before and after an impact, has been voted a Product of the Year by the readers of Material Handling Product News and MaterialHandling247.com. The impact camera provides warehouse managers with greater visibility to help improve safety, increase efficiency and reduce costs.

“For warehouses to keep up with growing demand and protect slim margins, they need workers performing at their best, day in and day out,” says Brad Long, Brand Manager, Yale Materials Handling Corporation. “The impact camera can help increase operator accountability and adherence to best practices, while also helping identify operators in need of additional training and locations prone to impacts.”

The impact camera is an optional offering available through Yale Vision, a wireless asset management system that provides insights based on real-time and historical data to optimize lift truck fleets. The impact camera syncs with the impact detection system so when a critical impact occurs, video footage of three minutes before and after is automatically saved.

The dual cameras provide large panoramic views in both the front and rear, conveniently powering on and off automatically with the lift truck. Full HD video during playback captures fast-moving content, even in harsh and low light environments, to help validate impacts and identify product damage and inventory shrinkage issues.

The readers of Material Handling Product News and MaterialHandling247.com awarded the impact camera the top spot in the automatic data capture category. For the full list of winners, click here.



The Reader’s Choice Products of the Year Awards by Material Handling Product News and MaterialHandling247.com honors the achievements of companies for advances in materials handling systems and equipment within manufacturing, distribution centers and warehouses.

About Yale Materials Handling Corporation

Yale Materials Handling Corporation markets a full line of materials handling lift truck products and services, including electric, gas, LP-gas and diesel-powered lift trucks; narrow aisle, very narrow aisle and motorized hand trucks. Yale has a comprehensive service offering including Yale® Vision wireless asset management, fleet management, Yale service, parts, financing and training. Yale® trucks are manufactured in an ISO 9001:2008 registered facility and range in capacity from 2,000 to 36,000 lbs.



Yale Materials Handling Corporation is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 7,600 people world-wide.



