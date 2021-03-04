AHS Supports Caja Robotics Installation

AHS is excited to share that we are supporting a Caja installation at a distribution center in Moreno Valley, California. Our Emerging Technologies team was selected by Caja Robotics to assist in the physical installation of their robotics solution.

Our team worked to deploy Caja’s system, which is comprised of various robots (two types), 4100 active locations, two picking stations, and one replenishment station. Additional support includes 10-ft. high shelving, as well as floor measurements for sticker placement.

Michael Cahn, VP Business Development at Caja Robotics, says, “We are very excited to implement this new project as one of many planned for this year. As the warehouse distribution market evolves, we are bringing our advanced automated solution to customers to help them succeed in the growing ecosystem. AHS showed great professionalism and responsiveness regarding this strategic deployment for a client with great potential. This first collaboration shows the path forward to great joint achievements to come.”

This installation represents the first project with Caja Robotics since the launch of our partnership last quarter. Our team appreciates the opportunity to support Caja in the installation of their project and looks forward to spearheading future Caja deployments with our clients.