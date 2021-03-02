Porta-King Building Systems Helps a Major Automotive Supplier Expand with a 2-Story Steel Mezzanine

Workers in the Detroit area got a big boost recently when a major automotive seat supplier expanded its plant in Highland Park and created hundreds of new jobs. They relied on Porta-King Building Systems to design and ship a 2-story steel mezzanine for their auto manufacturing plant, which added needed office, training and storage space to the facility. Despite space and time constraints, workers installed the structure with minimal disruption thanks to Porta-King's detailed instructions and responsive staff. Porta-King provides complete, one-stop-shop solutions for businesses that need to add functionality to their existing location at a fraction of the cost of traditional construction.

Porta-King's mezzanine featured steel support beams, custom railings and easy-to-install elements that allowed it to fit seamlessly within the larger facility. Representatives from the automotive firm commented on how quickly the project arrived and how detailed the architectural drawings were, making installation convenient compared to traditional building methods. The addition of this mezzanine allowed their team to reduce wasted space and boost efficiency; in total, the mezzanine increased functional space by 12,000 square feet. Porta-King was proud to be a part of this expansion and hopes to aid the auto industry in the future.

