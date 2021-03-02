Resilience 360, Riskpulse rebrand as Everstream Analytics

Supply chain risk management firms Resilience 360 and Riskpulse have rebranded as Everstream Analytics, the companies said today. The move follows the January 2020 acquisition of Riskpulse by investment firms Columbia Capital and Greenspring Associates and logistics giant DHL, which developed Resilience 360 as part of its DHL Global Innovation Center in 2014.





The new brand launches a platform that combines the capabilities of both companies’ global supply chain risk analytics solutions, which include real-time and predictive analytics to help shippers “get in front of what’s ahead,” according to Everstream CEO David Shillingford.





“The word Everstream not only conveys resilience and agility, but it also describes the uninterrupted flow of materials, goods, and revenue through our clients’ supply chains,” Shillingford said in a statement announcing the launch. “Our unique capabilities come from applying AI to proprietary data at scale along with our team’s deep expertise in supply chain risk analytics. We believe that risk analytics should be embedded in supply chain digitization and data-driven decision making across all functions and our API-centric approach enables this. This enables our clients to turn risk into a competitive advantage. As our new tagline says, we help our clients to ‘Get in Front of What’s Ahead.'”





Everstream Analytics provides risk management solutions to shippers in a range of industries, including consumer packaged goods, life sciences, and healthcare. Its solutions are integrated with and built across the DHL transportation and logistics network, and DHL remains a shareholder in the company. Although the companies share clients, Everstream Analytics operates independently and provides solutions to companies that use other logistics networks, according to Shillingford.





Everstream’s solutions assess, predict, and monitor all risks through each phase of “Plan, Source, Make, and Deliver,” according to the company. Its predictive models analyze more than 20 billion data points every day, and real-time, on-the-ground proprietary supply chain intelligence is sourced directly in 220 countries. Its platform “enables a holistic, integrated, dynamic, and predictive approach to supply chain risk management,” the company also said.





The platform and rebrand is the next step in Resilience 360’s journey, according to DHL.





“The solution has shown its value to DHL and our customers throughout the current Covid-19 pandemic. We look forward to being closely involved in the future strategic and operational direction of the combined platform,” Katja Busch, DHL’s chief commercial officer, said in a statement announcing the launch.