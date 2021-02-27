What are Methods Used in Side Seal Bag Making Machine?

The use of plastic bags is becoming popular due to the flexibility of applications. Also known as polybags, they are manufactured with polyethylene and polypropylene. It may be HDPE, LPDE , PP, CPP or BOPP. The type of materials varies from one type of bag to another.

Side Seal Bag Making Machine Helps in Coming Up with Various Designs

With the help of Mamata side seal bag making machine, it has become easy to come up with various designs for all types of users. It may be for Soft Loop handle, Patch handle, E-commerce, Personal Hygiene like Sanitory napkins and Diapers, Garment packing etc.

Process of Manufacturing of Plastic Bags

Various specialised attachments are used, but the overall process remains almost the same. The blending of materials, extrusion, printing and finishing are vital steps. Below is a simple description of the overall process of manufacturing:

1.Blending of material – The polyethylene/polypropylene resin is mixed with some important additives. They are:

•EPI – It is included to make the bag degradable.

•Masterbatch for making the colored film. It may be black, yellow, white, blue or red.

•UVI, also known as an ultraviolet inhibitor is used for protecting the bag from UV radiation.

•Anti-static is used for preventing the sticking of plastic layers with each other. It enables easy opening of bags.

2.Extrusion – Once the process of blending gets complete, the mixture is extruded through an annulor die. The airstream will help in blowing the bubble up followed by cooling down the plastic to make various types of plastic films.

This important step will affect the strength, thickness, consistency and transparency of the film.

3.Printing - Once films are made in roll form, further processing of printing if required can take place on printing machine. Based on printing designs along with several colors, the exporter in India and the USA provides prints to the plastic bags. It may be either flexo or gravure.

4.Bag Making : Giving a finishing touch – Now comes the touch of providing a finishing touch. Cutting along with sealing and folding are three important steps involved. The method may vary on the types of bags.

These are some important steps used for the manufacturing of plastic bags.