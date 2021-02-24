Axele Creates Preferred Partner Program

Dallas, TX—February 24, 2021—Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, is looking for collaborative partners to join its superior ecosystem of integration, technology, and strategic providers. Axele’s Preferred Partner Program consists of partners who play different but interconnected roles to help truckload carriers optimize, automate, and increase profits.

“Axele’s preferred partners take the concept of ‘strategic alliance’ to the next level,” says Ryan Camacho, Director of Strategy & Business Development at Axele. “These pioneers collaborate closely with Axele to bring breakthrough technologies to market, specifically for truckload carriers.”

Most recently, Axele announced a strategic partnership with DAT Freight & Analytics to provide deeper integration between the solutions and collaborate to bring new technologies to market. Axele is now the preferred TMS for DAT, while DAT is the Preferred Load Board for Axele TMS.

Axele is looking for both integration and strategic partnerships with companies that provide must-have technology and services to truckload carriers, such as freight marketplaces, ELDs, telematics, maps, accounting systems, factoring companies, and market-rate providers:

•Integration partnerships allow Axele TMS to create a one-stop-shop that helps carriers manage their business without bouncing among multiple systems. Integration partners benefit by increasing market reach and enhancing the stickiness of their solutions via API.

•Strategic partnerships create deeper connectivity between partner and Axele solutions to give carriers even more, such as smarter insights and streamlined processes, plus access to free trials and discounts. Strategic partners qualify for customer referrals, co-promotion campaigns, and commissions/spiffs.

Axele’s partner program currently features strategic partner DAT Freight & Analytics and a host of integration partners, such as QuickBooks, Omnitracs, Verizon Connect, IBT Technology, Samsara, KeepTruckin, Omnitracs, Eroad, 3MD, TFM ELD, JJ Keller & Associates, and more.

About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry's first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.

Media Contact for Axele:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

Cell (404) 421-8497

Becky@MediaFirst.Net