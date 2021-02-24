Dermody Properties Hires Cara Wright as Senior Investment Manager

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, is pleased to welcome Cara Wright to the team in the role of Senior Investment Manager. Based in Southern California, she will be responsible for supporting the team’s investment and development initiatives and will report to Matt Mexia, Partner in Southern California.

“Cara has a strong background in leading business development and strategic efforts throughout the West Coast that will be a significant asset to the Dermody Properties team,” said Mexia. “I look forward to working with her and to our future growth in the region with her added expertise.”

Before joining Dermody Properties, Wright was an Investment Coordinator at CenterPoint Properties, where she coordinated the acquisition and closing of approximately 4 million square feet of industrial properties across the Los Angeles, Oakland and Seattle markets, valued at approximately $500 million. She was also an intern at Greenlaw Partners, where she was an analyst for the industrial acquisitions team in markets including Los Angeles, Orange County, Phoenix and Salt Lake City.

“I am thrilled to join Dermody Properties and to have this opportunity with a company that has a steadily growing footprint in Southern California,” said Wright. “I look forward to collaborating with and supporting a best-in-class team to continue providing excellent logistics solutions for customers.

Wright is a member of both the Urban Land Institute and NAIOP and has co-founded a Young Women in Industrial Real Estate networking group. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications and Public Relations from Michigan State University and a Master of Real Estate Development from the University of Southern California.