PCS Software Expands TMS Platform with New Contactless Capabilities

HOUSTON – February 23, 2021 – PCS Software (PCS), the leading AI-powered transportation management platform provider for shippers, carriers and brokerages in North America, is making the supply chain safer and more efficient with new contactless, paperless bills of lading (BOL) and proof of delivery (POD) functionality added to its TMS platform. From electronic document management to touchless facility gate access, PCS customers can now manage these formerly paper-based workflows directly from their mobile device.

Paper-based logistics process have long been an impediment to digitization within the transportation logistics industry. While much of supply chain logistics management has been automated, the documentation exchanged by shippers, carriers and their consignees has been a difficult process to digitize. The downside of relying on expensive, paper-based documentation – including delays, driver error, redundant efforts and lost productivity to name a few – cost companies roughly $1 billion each year. The COVID-19 pandemic only increased the demand for contactless, digital-driven operations to improve sanitation efforts and keep employees safe on the job. In Fact, a survey by McKinsey & Company conducted a mid-2020 survey of more than 60 senior supply-chain executives and found 85 percent struggled with inefficient digital technologies.

PCS Software solutions digitize the documentation process between shippers, carriers and consignees to ensure that pickups and deliveries are processed quickly and contact-free using QR codes and its mobile app. By removing paper from each touchpoint in the process, transportation leaders increase logistics automation levels which saves time, money and effort, all while keeping drivers and receivers safe. In fact, facilities that implement PCS Software’s contactless documentation and move forward digitizing their supply chain process, could see the following benefits on average:

oa 50 percent reduction in supply chain costs

oan increase of 10 percent in revenue

“While the need for paperless, contactless processes may have increased because of the pandemic, there’s no doubt that the industry will continue to trend towards digitization and advancing its role in the supply chain,” said Paul Beavers, chief technology officer at PCS Software. “PCS Software recognizes this need and has made it a priority for the future of our platform.”

