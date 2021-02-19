Panel Built Equipment Platforms Offer Custom Equipment Access Solutions

As a turn-key structure provider, Panel Built, Inc. is able to develop space solutions, understanding that each company and each facility have their own unique needs. For this reason, Panel Built offers a full line of custom equipment platforms to meet a wide range of equipment needs. Custom deck heights, dimensions, decking material, and pounds per square foot requirements allows Panel Built equipment platforms to easily adapt to different machinery and equipment types. Additionally, Panel Built equipment platforms can be easily formed to fit around or enclose the different equipment types. Panel Built can cut and form specialized opening in the platform deck to perfectly match the outline of the machinery, tank, conveyor, equipment, etc. This allows convenient access to the equipment by employees operating or maintaining the equipment.

Panel Built’s equipment platforms utilize a bolt-together system with components that are prefabricated within their specialized manufacturing facility. As a turn-key provider, Panel Built is able to design, engineer, fabricated, ship, and install the platform into your facility, ensuring the project is in the hands of a trained professional every step of the way. Traditionally, the heavy-duty steel platforms will be anchored into the facility floor during installation; However, Panel Built also provides mobile equipment platforms, offering a mobile solution. Panel Built’s platforms can be designed for both interior and exterior environments, utilizing a durable power coat paint to protect against corrosion and abuse. Panel Built offers six standard color options in black, grey, red, blue, yellow, and white. However, custom color options are available upon request.

Since 1995, Panel Built, Inc. has been a modular construction provider, offering modular offices, mezzanines, cleanrooms, guard booths, ballistic rated buildings, military towers, equipment booths, and more. Panel Built and all of their employees operate under one mission, “To Solve Our Customers’ Space Needs with Excellence and Great Customer Service.” Starting in the mountains of Blairsville, Georgia, Panel Built now operates out of six state of the art modular construction facilities.