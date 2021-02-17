EnerSys® Receives MHEDA 2021 Most Valuable Supplier Award

READING, Pennsylvania, February 17, 2021 – EnerSys® (NYSE:ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, has earned the 2021 Most Valuable Supplier (MVS) Award from the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA). Each year, this prominent industry accolade is granted to fewer than 10 percent of all member companies and acknowledges organizations that have demonstrated a strong commitment to their dealer network, employees and community in 2020.

“To be recognized with this prestigious award validates the dedication EnerSys has to equipping our teams with the latest resources and training programs to better serve our customers,” said Chad Uplinger, Vice President, Motive Power Americas at EnerSys. “The material handling industry as a whole continues to grow and evolve and it’s our responsibility to remain current on the newest trends and at the forefront of innovation. We are grateful to MHEDA for the work it does in helping companies like ours achieve that goal through continuing education and we look forward to a prosperous partnership for many years to come.”

To qualify for the 2021 MVS Award, EnerSys was required to meet a series of criteria in the key areas of Industry Advocacy, Distributor Advocacy, Business Networking, Continuing Education and Business Best Practices. In addition to confirming an ongoing commitment to safety and employee training, award recipients were also asked to provide documentation of active participation in a program that “gives back” to the community.

“Achieving the MVS Award demonstrates a company wide effort to maintain the highest business standards, customer service, employee development and commitment to the betterment of the material handling industry,” said Ted Springer, President of Springer Equipment Co., Inc. and 2021 MHEDA Chairman. “MHEDA is very proud of our award-winning members.”

For more information about EnerSys and its full line of products, systems, and support, visit www.enersys.com.