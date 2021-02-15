Julie Bergeron named VP of Business Development at a2b Fulfillment

Bergeron has over ten years of experience in the fulfillment industry and will leverage that knowledge to spearhead new business opportunities with a2b Fulfillment.

Bergeron has spent her entire career in sales and has been involved in every aspect of the Direct-to-Consumer space including creative, shopping cart integration (Shopify, SFCC, Magento), Order Management Systems (OMS), Digital Marketing (Email, SEO/SEM, UX, Analytics), Order Fulfillment, Call Center and Payment, Tax and Fraud (PTF).

“We are thrilled to have someone with the knowledge and experience that Julie brings to the table,” says Debbie Skerly, Executive Vice President of a2b Fulfillment. “She has great energy and has already brought some terrific opportunities to us since joining the team.”

"I believe that my understanding and experience across the full spectrum of the solution helps me to be a true partner for the brands that I work with and not just a vendor,” says Bergeron, about her passion for the industry. “I really enjoy working as a team and collaborating on each project. Our team here has made me feel so welcome and a true part of the a2b family."

Julie and her husband, Bill, reside in Dallas, TX and spend the majority of their time watching their three daughters follow each of their chosen passions. Peyton is a high school sophomore and the theater buff of the family. Samantha is a senior in high school where she plays competitive volleyball. Oldest daughter, Annie, is recently engaged and an interior designer in San Francisco.